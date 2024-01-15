Jawa 350 Launched – New RE Classic 350 Rival From Classic Legends

The new Jawa 350 launched, is Classic Legend’s biggest dig at Royal Enfield Classic 350, something that Honda is doing with CB350 Classic too

One of India’s most popular motorcycle segments is Classic and neo-retro offerings. Within the 300cc to 500cc bike segment, Jawa has been a prominent player by offering Perak and 42 Bobber with the larger 334cc engine. While Standard and 42 got a 296cc engine. Jawa is adding a new RE Classic rival to its belt and is calling it Jawa 350.

Jawa 350 Launched – Classic 350 killer?

Popularity of Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been a phenomenon. The motorcycle attracts a lot of challengers in the form of Honda CB350 Classic, Jawa Standard and the likes. Jawa 350 is the company’s biggest attempt yet, to take on Classic 350. Price quoted for this brand new and thoroughly refreshed bike is Rs. 2.14 lakh, which is very attractive.

Colour choices include Maroon and Black along with an all-new Mystique Orange colour shade on offer with polished chrome and gold pinstripes. If you’re wondering whether this is just a rebadged Jawa Standard, you would be surprised to know about the comprehensive amount of changes that Jawa 350 brings. For starters, there are design changes that establish a slightly macho and substantial-looking appeal with Jawa 350.

Silhouette is still typical Jawa, but has a new approach that pays homage to company’s racing pedigree of the past. Jawa is offering a new chassis to handle added performance of a larger 334cc engine. Company is advertising Jawa 350 as the quickest accelerating, best handling, best braking and safest classic motorcycle in India for mainstream audience.

With new chassis, there are different dimensions too, when compared to Jawa Standard. The 1,449 mm wheelbase of Jawa 350 is longer than 1,362 mm of Standard. The 178 mm ground clearance and 790 mm seat height of Jawa 350 are higher than 165 mm and 765 mm of Standard respectively.

All-new powertrain with added performance

Main change is in powertrain department. As the name suggests, Jawa 350 gets larger 334cc engine, as opposed to 294cc engine on Standard and 42. This is a single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that generates 22 bhp of peak power and 28.2 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox and slip and assist clutch. The same engine is on Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber.

Bike gets dual exhausts for that iconic Jawa look and still has fins on engine to establish nostalgia, despite being liquid-cooled. Attention to detail on Jawa bikes pays tribute to Jawas of yesteryears. With added performance, there is a need for better dynamics too. In comes fatter rubber in the from Continental tyres of 100/90-18 front and 130/80-17 rear wheel sizes.

Jawa 350 has strategically added “350” in the name which should establish product positioning in classic bike segment. It directly rivals RE 350s and CB350s from Honda. If you crave a tech-laden modern machine with retro looks or you want to hear the sound of a liquid-cooled motor from dual exhausts within the 350cc segment, your search should end with Jawa 350.