Jimny Sales Down To 163 Units – Least Selling Maruti In Jan 2024

While Mahindra Thar registered highest-ever sales figures of 6,059 units, Maruti Suzuki Jimny registered lowest-ever sales of 163 units in Jan 2024

With the new Thar, Mahindra single-handedly uplifted India’s lifestyle off-roader SUV segment. Since its launch in 2020, it has been the de-facto off-roader choice for many and has been the best-selling vehicle of its genre. But Maruti Suzuki is challenging the champ with its 5-door Jimny. How has the fight been between the two? Let’s take a look.

Mahindra Thar Vs Maruti Jimny Sales Comparison

We know that Maruti Suzuki launched 5-door Jimny in India in June 2023. Since then, it has been poised to take on its genre rivals like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. Despite being less muscular than those two, Jimny offers practicality of 5 doors and a city-friendly and capable off-roading experience. But how do numbers stack up?

When it was launched in June 2023, Mahindra sold 3,899 units and Maruti sold 3,071 units that very month. Lower numbers are expected of a new vehicle just launched against a vastly desirable vehicle like Thar. Maruti was expecting numbers to rack up in the future in the favour of Jimny. Something that never materialised.

In July 2023, Mahindra sold 5,265 Thar, beating Maruti Suzuki Jimny which sold 3,778 units with a lead of 1,487 units. August 2023 turned out to be in favour of Mahindra Thar too, with a larger 2,847 units gap over Jimny. September 2023 didn’t bring any wonders with it that blew the wind in Jimny’s favour.

In effect, Thar outsold Jimny by 2,766 units. October 2023 turned out to be an even more brutal blow for Jimny as the gap increased to 3,741 units in favour of Thar. In November 2023, Maruti Suzuki sold just 1,020 units of Jimny. In contrast, Mahindra sold 5,810 units of Thar with a lead over Jimny of a staggering 4,790 units.

Thunder Edition made no difference to declining sales

Maruti Suzuki understands that India is a price-sensitive market, more than anyone else. In December 2023, the company launched Jimny Thunder Edition, by slashing Rs. 2 lakh off ex-sh prices and offering accessories worth Rs. 25,000 for free on top. However, that doesn’t seem to work in Jimny’s favour at all as Dec 2023 sales stood at 730 units for Jimny and 5,793 units for Thar.

Last month (January 2024), Mahindra Thar registered highest-ever sales of 6,059 units and at the same time Maruti saw just 163 takers. The contrast in sales numbers between the two in January 2024 is jaw-dropping. There is a pattern in the sales numbers too. Jimny’s sales have been declining MoM constantly after July 2023. In Jan 2024, Jimny is the lowest selling Maruti car.

The Jimny 5-door model doesn’t have the same brawn that Thar brings to the table, nor does it have the cute-sy appeal of 3-door model sold globally. It is not that Jimny doesn’t have any sauce. It does. It is just that people either want brawny looks with their lifestyle off-roader. Or they expect it to cost significantly less than brawny offerings. If only Jimny prices started way less than what it does, things might have been different.