2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Debuts – New Colours, More Features

Among the new Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Models unveiled, only top-spec SE variant sports an all-new headlight cowl and dual-tone colours

The high-performance multi-cylinder cruiser motorcycle segment is currently on the rise with more OEMs throwing their version of this genre. One of the latest entrants to this space is Kawasaki Eliminator 400, which is also launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 5.62 lakh (ex-sh). But Kawasaki unveiled new Eliminator models in Japan. Let’s take a look.

2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Models Unveiled

The Japanese brand, Kawasaki, has been the most sought-after big bike manufacturer in India. The company has India’s most affordable 4-cylinder motorcycle, most affordable 500cc+ 4-cylinder motorcycle, most affordable 200bhp litre-class machine as well. Kawasaki recently launched Eliminator 400 in India too.

This sub 500cc+ multi-cylinder motorcycle shares its powertrain with Ninja 400 which is also on sale in India. This motorcycle is a fitting alternative to Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and the newly launched Shotgun 650. Eliminator 400 is on sale in Japan too, where Kawasaki unveiled new models with this motorcycle.

With this new update, Kawasaki Eliminator 400 now comes in three models – Standard Eliminator, Eliminator SE and Eliminator Plaza Edition. Kawasaki has only unveiled these variants and the launch will officially happen on March 23rd, 2024. This update was shared by Kawasaki Japan and we expect the same updates in Indian market as well.

New design and features

Where Standard Eliminator remains the same as before, the new SE and Plaza Edition get new body panels, exclusive colours and features. One can say that Kawasaki Eliminator Plaza Edition is sort of a middle-trim, while Eliminator SE is the top-spec as it gets both enhanced design with added body panels along with added features.

Speaking of added features, both Eliminator Plaza Edition and Eliminator SE get them. These are a USB Type-C charging socket on the handlebar and a GPS compatible front and rear two camera drive recorder system. In simple words, this is a dual-channel dash camera, recording feed from both the front and rear.

Where standard Eliminator gets a single Metallic Flat Spark Black colour option, Eliminator Plaza Edition gets Pearl Storm Grey and Pearl sand khaki shades. Whereas Eliminator SE is the most fancy among the lot with dual-tone colour options of Metallic Flat Spark Black x Metallic Matte Dark Green and Phantom Blue x Ebony.

Only SE model gets a stylish headlight cowl. Other than that, Trellis frame, 18-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels setup, tyres and other componentry remain identical between all models. Eliminator’s 399cc parallel twin-cylinder DOHC 4V liquid cooled engine with 48 bhp of peak power and 37 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox, remain the same.