Kawasaki Eliminator 450 Launch Teaser – 2023 India Bike Week

With no direct rivals at the time of launch, Kawasaki Eliminator 450 can be a great option for folks looking for some exclusivity

Kawasaki has regularly introduced new products to ensure a comprehensive range of options for enthusiasts. Latest teasers point to a new launch, which is likely to be Eliminator 450. The bike will be unveiled at the upcoming 2023 India Bike Week (IBW) to be held in Goa. It remains to be seen if launch also occurs at the event or at a later date.

Kawasaki Eliminator 450 – Key highlights

With its attractive design and powerful performance, Kawasaki Eliminator 450 is likely to be on the wish list of many enthusiasts. Some of the key highlights include round headlamps and rear-view mirrors, curvy fuel tank, low rider seat and prominent rear fender. In international markets, colour choices include Pearl Robotic White and Pearl Storm Gray. The Eliminator SE ABS model has a more vibrant dual-tone colourway of Candy Steel Furnace Orange / Ebony.

Kawasaki Eliminator 450 has a relaxed, upright riding position. The bike has centrally placed foot pegs and pulled-back handlebar. Seat height is 734 mm, which is the lowest among all of Kawasaki’s 250-500cc on-road models. Low rider seat ensures that the bike can accommodate a variety of users.

The chassis geometry has been especially designed to enable a light, natural feel. It gives confidence to users and ensures stress-free riding. Needs of the pillion rider have also been taken care of with a comfortable seat and ergonomically placed grab rails.

Kawasaki Eliminator 450 specs, performance

Powering the bike is a 451cc, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine. It generates 45.4 PS of max power and 42.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has an assist and slipper clutch for smoother operations. Kawasaki Eliminator 450 utilizes a Trellis frame, integrated with 41mm telescopic forks at front and twin rear shock absorbers. The bike has 18-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels. These are shod with 130/70 and 150/80 tyres, respectively. Braking duties are performed by 310 mm and 220 mm discs at front and rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard.

Tech features include an all-digital LCD instrument console. Info includes gear position indicator and a bar-style tachometer. The instrument console has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to pair it with their smartphones via Rideology app. The bike has a kerb weight of 176 kg, which can be considered quite lightweight in the 450cc segment.

While Eliminator 450 looks irresistible, its premium pricing will limit its accessibility. Kawasaki Eliminator 450 could go on sale at a starting price of Rs 5.60 lakh. In comparison, Kawasaki Ninja 400 starts at Rs 5.24 lakh, whereas Kawasaki Z650 has a price tag of Rs 6.59 lakh. Closest rival to Kawasaki Eliminator 450 at the time of launch will be the Keeway V302C.

Second innings for Eliminator in India

Back in 2001, Eliminator was a 175cc cruiser bike, produced as per collaboration between Kawasaki and Bajaj. When the partnership ended, the Eliminator bike was discontinued. In its place, Bajaj launched the Avenger 180, Avenger 200 and Avenger 220. As of now, Bajaj Avenger series has three bikes – Avenger 160 Street, Avenger 220 Street and Avenger 220 Cruise.