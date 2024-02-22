2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launch Price Rs 5.24 L – Aprilia RS 457 Rival

Equipped with a new 451cc engine, Kawasaki Ninja 500 will work as a replacement to the Ninja 400

Kawasaki India has consistently added new products to its portfolio. Last month in January, the company launched the Eliminator 500. And now, the 2024 Ninja 500 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 5.24 lakh.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 – What’s new?

Overall profile is largely the same for Ninja 400 and Ninja 500. The latter gets a few minor updates such as slimmer dual headlights and slight changes in the fairing design. Exterior colour has changed, with Ninja 500 available in a single colour option of Metallic Spark Black. In comparison, Ninja 400 is available in a single colour option of Lime Green (KRT Edition). The graphics and decals are also different for the two bikes.

Ninja 500 has a new 451cc, liquid cooled, parallel twin engine that generates 45 PS of max power and 42.6 Nm of peak torque. Ninja 400 has a 399-cc engine that makes 45 PS and 37 Nm. Both engines are paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Users can expect effortless clutch pulls with the assist & slipper clutch.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 – specs, features

Kawasaki Ninja 500 utilizes a lightweight trellis frame, ensuring a curb mass of just 171 kg. It also helps achieve a higher power-to-weight ratio. Seat height of the bike is 785 mm, which is great for optimal control and handling. Ninja 500 has a raked windshield, sporty rear-view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank, split seats and upswept exhaust.

Suspension setup comprises 41 mm telescopic forks at front and a gas-charged monoshock unit at rear. Front and rear disc brakes are 310 mm and 220 mm, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. Wheels are 17-inch at both ends, shod with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres.

Standard variant of the Ninja 500 gets an LCD instrument panel, whereas the SE models will have TFT display. With Bluetooth connectivity, users can pair their smartphones to access features such as display alerts, riding stats and community features. Ninja 500 has a relaxed, sporty riding stance, suitable for varied environments and rider sizes.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs. rivals

Kawasaki Ninja 500 will primarily challenge Aprilia RS 457. As compared to Ninja’s 45 PS and 42.6 Nm, Aprilia RS 457 has higher numbers at 48 PS and 43.5 Nm. Aprilia RS 457 is also more accessible, starting at Rs 4.10 lakh. That’s a cost saving of Rs 1.14 lakh. In this price range, one can also consider Yamaha R3 that starts at Rs 4.65 lakh. While Ninja 400 has the same pricing as Ninja 500, the company is currently offering a discount of Rs 40k on the smaller Ninja. Once the old stock is sold out, Ninja 500 will replace the Ninja 400.

While the Kawasaki Ninja 500 will be imported as CBU, the Aprilia RS 457 is locally manufactured. Sourcing spare parts can be easier with RS 457. Users going with Aprilia RS 457 will also benefit from additional features such as USD forks, traction control, riding modes and turn-by-turn navigation.