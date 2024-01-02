2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R Launched In India At Rs. 11.09 Lakh – CBR650R Rival

As opposed to the 85 bhp of Honda CBR650R, Kawasaki ZX-6R launched in India boasts a higher 130 bhp peak power from its 636cc in-line 4 engine

Team Green has launched its middle-weight fire-breathing rocket in India. We are talking about the new Ninja ZX-6R in all its glory. This is a recurring model for Indian market that was earlier on sale a couple of years ago. This sits above recently launched ZX-4R and ZX-10R and the price for Kawasaki ZX-6R launched, is Rs. 11.09 lakh (ex-sh).

Kawasaki ZX-6R Launched In India At Rs. XX Lakh

The middle-weight in-line four-cylinder motorcycle segment was dominated by Honda with CBR650R fully faired sportsbike and its street naked counterpart, CB650R. Kawasaki used to offer ZX-6R in India and was discontinued later, making Ninja 650 its only fully-faired motorcycle in 600cc category.

Honda enjoyed quite a niche by offering the most affordable fully-faired 4-cylinder motorcycles in India. That said, Honda big bikes in 500cc+ motorcycle category often saw 0 sales for a very long time. Now, Kawasaki intends to try its luck with 4-cylinder motorcycles in India with the launch of ZX-4R and now, ZX-6R.

Kawasaki is offering 2 colours – Metallic Graphite Grey and Lime Green. This fully-faired motorcycle draws design inspiration from its bigger brother and most popular liter-class machine, ZX-10R. The motorcycle offers supersport styling with a large central air intake, flanked by a split LED headlights setup. There is a decent windscreen for rider to get behind, along with aerodynamic ORVMs.

Multi-layered fairing looks like it offers excellent aerodynamic efficiency and allows for efficient heat flow without boiling rider’s legs. There is a raised rear section ending in tail-light shaped like a ninja’s tri-pointed shuriken, perfectly complementing Ninja name in ZX-6R and the performance it offers.

Powertrain, componentry and specs

Speaking of performance, Kawasaki ZX-6R launched in India, packs the famed 636cc 4-cylinder in-line engine with DOHC and 4V per cylinder config with 4 Keihin 38mm throttle bodies. Performance metrics include 128 bhp of screaming power and a very nice 69 Nm of peak torque with a 12.9:1 compression ratio.

6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, sealed chain, Kawasaki Traction Control (KRTC), power modes (Full/Low), Kawasaki Intelligent ABS (KIBS), and Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) (upshifts only) are part of package too. There is an eco riding indicator too and the 4.3-inch TFT display offers smartphone connectivity.

Suspension setup includes 41mm Showa Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD telescopic front forks and Uni-Trak gas-charged rear mono-shock. Both suspensions get compression, rebound and preload adjustability. The 17-inch alloy wheels are wrapped with 120-70 front and 185-55 rear tyres.

Dropping anchors on this beast are dual 310mm discs at the front with radially-mounted 4-piston calipers and a single 220mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. All of this is mounted on an aluminium perimeter frame with a 1,400 mm wheelbase and 129.5 mm ground clearance. Fuel tank is 17L in capacity and has a 198 kg kerb weight.