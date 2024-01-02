HomeBike News2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R Launched In India At Rs. 11.09 Lakh - CBR650R...

2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R Launched In India At Rs. 11.09 Lakh – CBR650R Rival

Akshay Kulkarni
Akshay Kulkarni
2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R Launched In India
2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R Launched In India

As opposed to the 85 bhp of Honda CBR650R, Kawasaki ZX-6R launched in India boasts a higher 130 bhp peak power from its 636cc in-line 4 engine

Team Green has launched its middle-weight fire-breathing rocket in India. We are talking about the new Ninja ZX-6R in all its glory. This is a recurring model for Indian market that was earlier on sale a couple of years ago. This sits above recently launched ZX-4R and ZX-10R and the price for Kawasaki ZX-6R launched, is Rs. 11.09 lakh (ex-sh).

Kawasaki ZX-6R Launched In India At Rs. XX Lakh

The middle-weight in-line four-cylinder motorcycle segment was dominated by Honda with CBR650R fully faired sportsbike and its street naked counterpart, CB650R. Kawasaki used to offer ZX-6R in India and was discontinued later, making Ninja 650 its only fully-faired motorcycle in 600cc category.

Honda enjoyed quite a niche by offering the most affordable fully-faired 4-cylinder motorcycles in India. That said, Honda big bikes in 500cc+ motorcycle category often saw 0 sales for a very long time. Now, Kawasaki intends to try its luck with 4-cylinder motorcycles in India with the launch of ZX-4R and now, ZX-6R.

Kawasaki is offering 2 colours – Metallic Graphite Grey and Lime Green. This fully-faired motorcycle draws design inspiration from its bigger brother and most popular liter-class machine, ZX-10R. The motorcycle offers supersport styling with a large central air intake, flanked by a split LED headlights setup. There is a decent windscreen for rider to get behind, along with aerodynamic ORVMs.

2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R Aluminium Perimeter frame
2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R Aluminium Perimeter frame

Multi-layered fairing looks like it offers excellent aerodynamic efficiency and allows for efficient heat flow without boiling rider’s legs. There is a raised rear section ending in tail-light shaped like a ninja’s tri-pointed shuriken, perfectly complementing Ninja name in ZX-6R and the performance it offers.

Powertrain, componentry and specs

Speaking of performance, Kawasaki ZX-6R launched in India, packs the famed 636cc 4-cylinder in-line engine with DOHC and 4V per cylinder config with 4 Keihin 38mm throttle bodies. Performance metrics include 128 bhp of screaming power and a very nice 69 Nm of peak torque with a 12.9:1 compression ratio.

6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, sealed chain, Kawasaki Traction Control (KRTC), power modes (Full/Low), Kawasaki Intelligent ABS (KIBS), and Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) (upshifts only) are part of package too. There is an eco riding indicator too and the 4.3-inch TFT display offers smartphone connectivity.

2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R
2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R

Suspension setup includes 41mm Showa Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD telescopic front forks and Uni-Trak gas-charged rear mono-shock. Both suspensions get compression, rebound and preload adjustability. The 17-inch alloy wheels are wrapped with 120-70 front and 185-55 rear tyres.

Dropping anchors on this beast are dual 310mm discs at the front with radially-mounted 4-piston calipers and a single 220mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. All of this is mounted on an aluminium perimeter frame with a 1,400 mm wheelbase and 129.5 mm ground clearance. Fuel tank is 17L in capacity and has a 198 kg kerb weight.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.