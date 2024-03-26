Kia Seltos HTK+ Trim Updated With More Features, Colours, Powertrains

When compared to its rivals, Kia Seltos comes off as a sportier offering and boasts an all-rounder approach with the right set of equipment

Seltos kick-started the Kia brand in India and is the company’s biggest asset. This vehicle competes in the cut-throat compact SUV segment, where competition is not only excessive, but fierce as well. To position Seltos as a better proposition than rivals, Kia has updated HTK+ trim of Seltos with new features, colours and powertrain options.

Kia Seltos HTK+ Trim Updated

Seltos is offered in as many as nine trim levels – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ (S) GTX+, X Line (S) and X Line. As of now, HTX+ is revered as the most bang for the buck trim level, offering most of the necessary features and bundling a few feel-good elements. But Kia is also strengthening the HTK+ trim level to attract more buyers.

The best part about this update to HTK+ is that there doesn’t seem to be a price increment. At least, not announced as of yet. However, there will be a 3% hike in prices starting April 2024. Seltos HTK+ trim level used to start at a price of Rs. 13,49,900 (ex-sh) and this price still holds true, despite all the feature additions.

Before diving into the added features, let’s glance over the powertrain and colour additions first. For starters, HTK+ trim now gets the Aurora Black shade, which is one of the stealthiest colours for Seltos. HTK+ gets five more shades to choose from other than Aurora Black.

Up until now, Kia offered 1.5L NA Petrol 6MT, 1.5L Turbo Petrol 6iMT, 1.5L Turbo Diesel 6MT and 1.5L Turbo Diesel 6iMT powertrain combos with HTK+ trim level. With the recent update, HTK+ trim now gets 1.5L NA Petrol iVT and 1.5L Turbo Diesel 6AT powertrain combinations. These added engine and gearbox options could expand Seltos’ appeal to a wider range of audience.

Added features

This is the juiciest part of this update for HTK+ as there are many more features and creature comforts at no additional cost (not confirmed). Added features include Smart Key with push button start/stop, Smart Key remote engine start/stop, Star Map LED connected tail lamps, fully automatic climate control AC, and the HTK+ Turbo 1.5 variant gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof as well.

Other features like 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, rear defogger, rear washer and wiper, power folding ORVMs, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, projector fog lights and other features remain as they were.

Powertrains continue to be in the same state of tune as well. Seltos continues to rival compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and Citroen C3 Aircross.