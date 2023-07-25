2024 Kia Sorento SUV Debuts – Gets New Design, Features

Unlike its Hyundai counterpart, Santa Fe, which got a generational upgrade, 2024 Kia Sorento is more of a facelift

In mid-size SUV space, Hyundai Santa FE is one of the most popular in many markets. Hyundai is completely revamping Santa Fe’s design with Land Rover Defender inspired side and rear profile. A complete departure from its older design language.

Kia’s counterpart of Santa Fe is Sorento. What is Kia’s approach with the new 2024 Sorento when compared to Santa Fe? Well, Kia is only facelifting Sorento for MY2024. Maybe a new generation will hit showrooms in the future. There is a new face with 2024 Kia Sorento that is more eye-catching than the outgoing model. Let’s take a look.

2024 Kia Sorento Debuts In Official Pictures

When compared to outgoing model, 2024 Kia Sorento features a brand-new design at the front. There are inspirations from other models within the family like a sleeker vertical LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRL signatures, larger Tiger Nose grill, cleaner lower bumper, and vertical fog lamps arrangement.

With the older model, Kia’s logo was on the grill, which is now re-positioned on top of its grill. LED DRL signatures were boomerang-shaped earlier and positioned below horizontal headlights. All of these are now different to establish a brand new identity for Sorento. This is a direction that future Kia products will inherit.

At the sides, not a lot is different. It doesn’t have a lot of design clutter like in modern Hyundai cars. Tucson would be a prime example of it. New Sorento features identical shoulder line as before and even has the same doors and windows. Alloy wheel designs are new, though.

Rear has very subtle changes. Tail lights are still split vertically into two prominent sections. But now they get a connecting LED signature that looks very interesting. The fake exhausts are now missing, along with bold SORENTO badging. Rear faux skid plates are now more prominent than before.

Techy on the inside

On the inside, there are more design changes and the overall layout is now a lot cleaner. For starters, Sorento gets all new twin 12.3” displays inside a curved single-piece panel. This is new along with new center air vents. Steering wheel is the same as before, but the center console has a rotary gear selector as opposed to a more conventional rod-type design.

All the ADAS features are similar to the outgoing model. It is powered by the same 2.5L petrol, 2.2L diesel, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. New 2024 Kia Sorento is likely to launch in South Korea by the end of 2023. While markets like North America, Europe and other global markets will get it from 2024. Is India launch is in the cards? Well, don’t hold your breath.