Apart from making the sunroof more affordable, 2024 Kia Sonet new variants also bring more features to mid-spec trims

After updating the Seltos compact SUV and Carens crossover MPV to MY2024 with revamped features list and variant lineup, Kia India has turned their gaze to Sonet. Company’s most affordable vehicle in India, Sonet is among the most popular cars in India as well. With the latest update, Kia has upped Sonet’s appeal to expand sales envelope.

2024 Kia Sonet New Variants Offer Sunroof At Affordable Prices

The new trim levels are HTE (O) and HTK (O) and these are bundled with both 1.2L NA Petrol and 1.5L Diesel powertrain options. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual with 1.2L NA Petrol and a 6-speed manual with 1.5L Diesel engine options. HTE and HTK trims now get added exterior colours in the form of Aurora Black, Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive.

The recently launched facelifted version of Sonet brought in more features and established a more stylistic appeal over its preceding model. However, competition in the sub 4m SUV space is getting fiercer and being well-kitted across the variant lineup is crucial to demonstrate better positioning against rivals.

In that regard, Kia Sonet now gets new variants and takes the total number of variants to 23. This is not close to Nexon’s extensive variants, but the added variants with Sonet bring in-demand features at affordable prices. If you thought of a sunroof, yes. This update primarily revolves around bringing a sunroof to variants lower down the variant lineup. Cheapest sunroof variant is HTE (O) 1.2L NA Petrol MT priced at Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-sh).

At least with the HTE (O), added sunroof is the only feature update over HTE. However, HTK (O) gets more goodies on top of a sunroof. These feature updates are LED connected tail lights, fully automatic climate control and a rear defogger on top of the features offered on HTK trim. The White shade on HTK+ trim is upgraded to Pearl White. HTX+ and GTX+ trims get all-four auto up/down windows.

Launched earlier this year, Kia Sonet is among the most popular sub 4m SUVs in India. It primarily rivals Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Statement from Kia India

Commenting on this strategic move, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, “The new Sonet launched few months ago has received great feedback from our new age customers. With the new update, we are aiming at making premium features like Sunroof and Connected Taillamps more accessible for our entry and mid variant buyers.

This update underscores our dedication to providing high-quality features at every price point. Sonet also has the lowest maintenance cost in its segment as per industry research, which has enhanced the overall appeal of the Sonet and meet the evolving needs of our discerning customers.”