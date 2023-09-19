2024 KTM 390 Duke Vs Apache RTR 310 Vs Triumph 400 – Which One To Buy?

As of now, TVS Apache RTR 310 comes out on top with its extensive range of features, creature comforts and electronic rider aids

TVS made quite a spectacle when they launched Apache RTR 310 in India starting from Rs. 2.43 lakh (ex-sh). It packed segment-first and many first-in-any-motorcycle features. However, KTM recently launched its 2024 390 Duke, which is the OG sub 500cc single-cylinder firecracker in India. Let’s see how these motorcycles fare against each other and the slightly sober Triumph Speed 400.

2024 KTM 390 Duke Vs Apache RTR 310

Pitting 2024 KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310 against each other is rather interesting. We say this because KTM has the upper hand in raw performance and packs a decent number of features, while TVS has features and electronic aids packed to the gills, but is slightly low in sheer power and torque figures.

We have included Triumph Speed 400 as it lends perspectives to this space with minimal rider aids, strong performance numbers and is the most affordable at just Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-sh). TVS has an attractive starting price of Rs. 2.43 lakh (ex-sh), but it lacks most of the bells and whistles. If fully specced up with BTO packs and Senpang Blue colour options, TVS Apache RTR 310 costs up to Rs. 2.9 lakh (ex-sh) (considering you won’t choose Fury Yellow for Rs. 6K and then Senpang Blue for Rs. 10K on top). KTM 390 Duke straight up costs Rs. 3.11 lakh (ex-sh), no options to tick.

Raw performance vs feature-packed experience

In terms of sheer performance figures, 2024 KTM 390 Duke trumps everything in this price bracket. 45.37 bhp and 39 Nm are easily the highest figures. Apache RTR 310 packs 35.11 horses and 28.7 torques whereas Speed 400 boasts 40 bhp and 37.5 Nm. Both Apache and Duke weigh almost the same, while Speed 400 weighs a hefty 176 kg.

All motorcycles pack a 6-speed gearbox, a slip and assist clutch, ride-by-wire, dual channel ABS and other basics in this space. KTM goes a step ahead and offers ride modes, bi-directional quick shifter, cornering ABS, traction control, launch control, supermoto ABS mode and adjustable suspension with 2024 390 Duke.

However, TVS goes all out and packs everything on offer with Duke, along with TPMS, heated and cooled seat, dynamic stability control, cruise control, wheelie control, cornering traction control, rear lift-off control, cornering cruise control, slope dependent control and a few more on top. This makes it a compelling buy for riders who intend to own feature-packed superbikes in the future, and try some of these features on a smaller and friendlier motorcycle.

Which one should you buy?

Apache is also much friendlier for riders upgrading from a smaller-capacity motorcycle. Duke has the biggest fuel tank and the largest disc at the front. All LED lighting is common between all three motorcycles. Instrumentation is more modern with TVS and KTM, packing connectivity features as well.

Triumph aims for a retro appeal and lack of modern instrumentation is easily forgivable as it costs less too. Price quotient is extremely strong with Speed 400 and it is the most performance-oriented single-cylinder neo-retro bike in India. Buyers split between Apache RTR 310 and 2024 390 Duke have to choose between sheer number of features or raw performance.