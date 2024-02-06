2024 Maruti Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition Launched – Free Accessories Worth Rs 43k

Folks who want to have an exclusive look and feel for their car can choose Fronx Turbo Velocity edition that has 16 free accessories

With evolving consumer preferences, Maruti’s new offerings such as Fronx have been registering strong sales. In January, Fronx became the fastest PV in India to achieve a sales milestone of 1 lakh units in 10 months. To sustain the momentum, Maruti has announced discounts and a new Turbo Velocity Edition for Fronx.

Maruti Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition – What users get?

Maruti is offering the Fronx Turbo Velocity edition with Delta+, Zeta and Alpha trims. Both MY23 and MY24 models are eligible for this new edition. While the Velocity edition sounds like a performance upgrade, this new Fronx model is focused on cosmetic accessories.

A total of 16 accessories are on offer, worth Rs 43,000. Exterior accessories being offered with Turbo Velocity edition of Fronx include exterior styling kit (Grey + Red), door visor premium, front bumper painted garnish, ORVM cover, headlamp garnish, body side moulding, rear bumper painted garnish, illuminated door sill guard, rear upper spoiler extender, wheel arch garnish, front grille garnish and back door garnish.

Interior accessories available with the Fronx Turbo Velocity edition include red dash designer mat, NexCross Bordeaux finish sleeve seat cover (Alpha/Zeta), NexCross black finish seat cover (Delta+), interior styling kit (carbon finish) and 3D boot mat. As is evident, most of the accessories are the same across all three variants. There is only a colour difference with the NexCross sleeve seat cover.

Maruti Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition – A visual upgrade

One of the key reasons for the popularity of Maruti Fronx is its sporty profile and unique coupe-style sloping roofline. The Turbo Velocity edition further enhances the overall look and feel, across both exteriors and interiors. With the accessories being offered as free, it presents an even stronger case for potential buyers to choose the Fronx Turbo Velocity edition. It will also help boost sales of turbo variants.

Fronx Turbo Velocity edition will have the 1.0-litre K-series turbo petrol engine. It generates 100.06 PS of max power and 147.6 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The other engine option for Fronx is the 1.2-litre NA petrol. It churns out 89.73 PS and 113 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT and 5AMT.

Fronx is also available with CNG option, wherein the 1.2-litre engine makes 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm. Fronx CNG is offered with only 5-speed manual transmission. Fuel efficiency of the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is 21.5 km/l with MT and 20.01 km/l with AT. The 1.2-litre petrol offers 21.79 (MT) and 22.89 (AMT) km/l. Fronx CNG has mileage of 28.51 (MT) km/kg.

Maruti Fronx discounts – February 2024

To boost Fronx sales, Maruti has also announced discounts and benefits for MY23 and MY24 models. For 2023 Fronx, the turbo variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. If the value of accessories available with Turbo Velocity edition is added, users can get max benefits worth Rs 83,000 with Fronx MY23. With the applicable discounts and benefits, the effective price of Fronx turbo range for MY23 models is Rs 9.33 lakh to Rs 12.50 lakh.

Folks who choose the MY23 model with the 1.2-litre petrol engine are eligible for a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. CNG buyers only get an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000. The same 10k exchange bonus is applicable for MY24 Fronx models. Hence, customers choosing MY24 Fronx Turbo Velocity edition can access total benefits worth Rs 53,000.