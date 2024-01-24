Maruti Fronx Clocked 1 Lakh Units In 10 Months – Fastest Indian PV To Do So

With stellar design proposition, Maruti Suzuki Fronx is growing in appeal and is expanding its sales potential further

Maruti Suzuki is India’s largest and highest-selling carmaker. The company has India’s largest 4W PV portfolio too, spread across two separate dealership chains. Fronx is one of Maruti’s newest products. It has achieved an impossible feat by becoming the fastest car to sell 1 lakh units in a record time of just 10 months.

Maruti Fronx Clocked 1 Lakh Units In 10 Months

I consider Fronx to be the best-looking product that ever came out of Maruti Suzuki’s stables in India. Fronx has a unique coupe-style sloping roofline and it packs a youthful aura around it that screams both aesthetic and athletic. I’m sure many Indian buyers felt the same and sales numbers speak for themselves.

Design is Fronx’s greatest strength and is the primary distinguishing factor when compared to Baleno, on which it is based. The “Shape of New” design language has worked wonders on Fronx. With soaring popularity and demand, Fronx has been touching new ceilings where sales potential is concerned.

Sold exclusively from Nexa outlets, Maruti Suzuki Fronx has set a new industry benchmark by selling 1 lakh units in just 10 months. By doing so, Fronx is now the fastest Indian PV to achieve a 1 lakh sales milestone. This claim is verified by an independent research agency called Jato Dynamics Limited.

Fronx is not just a popular product in India. Maruti Suzuki has shipped over 9,000 units of Fronx abroad where it is sold and marketed by Suzuki Global. By offering three powertrain options, Maruti Suzuki has expanded sales scope for Fronx. The good ol’ 1.2L NA petrol engine is known for its longevity.

Same engine also gets bi-fuel CNG option to maximise efficiency and minimise running costs. Whereas the new 1.0L BoosterJet turbo petrol is gaining a lot of popularity and increasing in demand among thrill seekers. However, Maruti Suzuki claims that 24% of Fronx sales are generated from automatic variants, an area that is witnessing stronger adoption rates.

Words from the manufacturer

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “FRONX was strategically added to our portfolio to address the growing demand for another Compact SUV that blends distinctive design with a captivating driving experience.

Achieving 1 lakh sales in just 10 months demonstrates the exceptional connection FRONX has found with our customers. The FRONX has been instrumental in more than doubling Maruti Suzuki’s SUV segment share to 19.7% in CY2023 from 10.4% in 2022.”

“Offering a complete package of modern design, a tech-loaded premium persona, and multiple powertrain options, the FRONX has also gained immense popularity amongst buyers who want to stand out with their unique choices. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their constant support and are confident that FRONX will continue to spread the joy of mobility,” he added.