2024 Maruti Swift Hybrid TVC – New Features Explained (360 Camera, ADAS, AWD)

As opposed to current model, new 4th Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will feature a 3-cylinder Z12 powertrain that displaces 1.2L

A few iconic cars in India have redefined the Indian automotive industry. Pivotal vehicles that shaped the automotive scene in India. 1st generation Maruti Suzuki Swift was one of those vehicles. Currently in its 3rd generation, Swift is a trendy car in India. 4th generation model is right around the corner. Let’s take a closer look.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid TVC

India’s favourite hatchback is on the verge of getting a redesign both on the inside and out. The overall silhouette of the 4th generation model is still unmistakably a Swift. Which is not a bad thing at all as it establishes relevance that target demographic has loved and adored for more than a decade.

The new Swift has many design inspirations from the new Mini Countryman. If you squint your eyes enough, you might be confused between Swift and Countryman. There is a new fascia with a slightly redesigned and larger grill. This grill gets a sporty surround as well, lending aggression. Headlights get a new LED DRL signature.

The smile-like element in 3rd gen Swift’s front bumper is gone now. Making way for neat dimple-like housings for fog lights. There is a silver element in the lower bumper too, which will be advertised by the company as “faux skid plates”. In profile, we can see conventional rear door handles and swanky new alloy wheel design.

There is a sporty bumper at the rear with exciting black elements and redesigned tail lights with a new LED signature. Overall appeal is much sharper now. On the inside, new Swift borrows a lot of premium bits and pieces from its bigger siblings like Baleno and Fronx. In fact, most of these components are shared with Brezza and Grand Vitara.

Electronic Handbrake, Ventilated seats, ADAS, AWD

The overall dashboard is quite similar to the current 3rd generation model. But it has been re-designed to accommodate a free-standing 9-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Due to that, central AC vents are now different and the company is plonking the same toggle-style climate control panel as Baleno.

If you’re like me who preferred the old sporty rotary dials with integrated displays for readouts, you would be slightly disappointed. In global markets, 4th Gen Suzuki Swift comes loaded with features and creature comforts that India-spec model is never likely to get. These include ventilated seats and electronic parking brakes with auto hold function.

Also, Suzuki offers AWD setup with Swift in select markets and there is a comprehensive ADAS suite with enhanced safety proposition as well. Both of these are less likely to feature in the India-spec model. What will feature, is the new 1.2L Z12 3-cylinder petrol engine. Maruti Suzuki might offer a strong hybrid version of this powertrain in the future for enhanced fuel efficiency.