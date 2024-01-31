2024 Maruti Swift Top Variant Walkaround – Gets ADAS, 90 Kg Heavier Than Before

Refreshed exteriors and interiors, new colours, tech upgrades and a new hybrid engine are some of the key highlights of new-gen Swift

At a time when an increasing number of users are shifting from hatchbacks to SUVs, Maruti Swift continues to post strong sales numbers. Market response is expected to improve with the launch of 4th-gen Swift. New Swift is already available across multiple international markets. India launch is expected later this year. A walkaround video from Autogefühl provides full details of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift.

New Maruti Swift – Sportier exteriors

While the overall design remains the same, 4th-gen Swift gets cosmetic touch-ups all across. There’s a new grille at the front with blacked-out elements. The grille has a similar shape, but the edges have been smoothed out. In some markets like Japan, the grille is accompanied with a chrome strip border. With the radar module installed on the top section of the grille, the Suzuki logo has been moved onto the bonnet.

Other changes to the new Swift include refreshed headlamps and DRLs, polygonal fog lamps replacing the round units and a more prominent bumper. New Swift gets sporty alloy wheels and standard rear door handles. On the existing model, the rear door handles are mounted on the C pillars. At rear, the key highlight is the new C-shaped tail lamps.

4th-gen Swift – Interior updates

New Swift packs in an entirely new dashboard, which appears a lot more premium in comparison to the current model. The dash comes in a dual-tone theme and gets textured wrapping.

The AC vents get a new shape and have been repositioned. The climate control and centre console sections have been updated for improved visual appeal and enhanced convenience. The cockpit’s crown jewel is the new 9-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system.

Other key highlights of the new Maruti Swift include premium seat upholstery, Type A and Type C USB charging ports, centre console tray, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and semi-digital instrument cluster with MID. While international-spec models get premium features such as heated seats, ADAS and AWD, it is not certain if these will be available in India. Safety kit for India-spec 4th-gen Swift will include 6-airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic stability program, hill hold assist and reverse parking camera.

New Maruti Swift performance

4th-gen Maruti Swift will be getting power from a new 1.2-litre Z Series, 3-cylinder petrol engine. Both NA petrol and 12V mild-hybrid powertrain options will be available. The new petrol engine generates 83 PS of max power and 108 Nm of peak torque.

Across international markets, transmission choices include 5-speed manual and CVT. For India, Maruti will continue with the existing 5MT and 5AMT gearbox options. CNG option is expected to be available for the new Swift at the time of launch. It is now 90 kgs heavier than before. It now comes with better aerodynamics, less rolling resistance, better comfort, reduced noise level, improved driving dynamics and more assistance systems.

With its updated equipment list, 4th-gen Maruti Swift will get a new price tag. The current model starts at Rs 5.99 lakh. New Maruti Swift will continue to challenge other popular hatchbacks such as Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.