Bharat NCAP Teases Upcoming Ratings – Is New Maruti Swift On The List?

Bharat NCAP has shared teaser on social media – Announcing that they will reveal safety rating of next batch of cars soon

Last time Bharat NCAP revealed safety ratings was back in Dec 2023. Its been 5 months since we got any new safety ratings from them. But it seems we will be getting next batch of safety ratings soon.

Bharat NCAP, India’s recently launched safety rating and crash testing agency for automobiles, has set social media abuzz with anticipation. The agency, which has already garnered attention with its stellar 5-star safety ratings for Tata Harrier and Tata Safari SUVs, has hinted at revealing results for more cars in the near future.

While Bharat NCAP has not disclosed the names of the upcoming cars under evaluation, speculation is rife that Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai models could be among them. The teaser coincides with Maruti Suzuki’s imminent launch of the latest iteration of its immensely popular Swift hatchback.

Of particular interest is the safety performance of the new Swift, given its significant presence in the Indian automotive market. Last month, Swift Japan-spec received a 4-star safety rating from Japan NCAP, but the India-spec model is not yet tested. With Maruti Suzuki’s decision to equip the new Swift with six airbags as standard across all variants, expectations are high for an improved safety rating.

The decision to standardize six airbags marks a notable departure from Maruti Suzuki’s previous approach, where even the top-spec trim levels offered only two airbags. This shift underscores the industry-wide trend towards prioritizing safety features, a move that has been well received by consumers and safety advocates alike.

The forthcoming safety ratings from Bharat NCAP hold significant implications for both manufacturers and consumers. For Maruti Suzuki, a favourable safety rating could further bolster the Swift’s appeal and solidify its position as a market leader. Meanwhile, consumers stand to benefit from increased transparency and access to crucial safety information, empowering them to make informed purchasing decisions.

The timing of Bharat NCAP’s announcement aligns closely with Maruti Suzuki’s Swift launch, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the proceedings. Whether the new Swift secures a commendable safety rating or not, its status as a beloved icon in the Indian automotive landscape seems assured.

As Bharat NCAP continues its mission to enhance vehicle safety standards in India, stakeholders across the automotive industry eagerly await the next wave of crash test results. With manufacturers increasingly prioritizing safety and consumers demanding greater accountability, the future of Indian motoring looks poised for positive change.