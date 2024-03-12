Renault Duster 7-Seater (Bigster) Spied For First Time – Launch Likely In 2025

In the Indian market, Renault Duster 7 Seater will rival the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700

With the SUV segment showing significant growth potential, many carmakers are working to introduce new models. A relevant example is Renault that will be launching the all-new Duster in mid-2025. Renault is also working on the 7-seater Duster, which was recently spotted on road tests for the first time.

Renault Duster 7-Seater SUV performance

Powertrain options for Renault Duster 7 seater are likely to be borrowed from the new-gen Duster 5 seater. One of the options available with the new Duster model is a 1.0-litre petrol-LPG unit. This will be available in select markets. The second engine option will be a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit. It has a hybrid setup, featuring a 48V starter motor. The engine delivers 130 hp of max power.

The third powertrain option is a 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol hybrid, featuring a 1.2kW battery and two electric motors. The vehicle can be used in pure electric mode for up to 80% of the time. This hybrid powertrain is mated to an automatic gearbox. With focus on hybrid and electrification, Renault Duster 7-Seater SUV is unlikely to get a diesel option.

Both 4×2 and 4×4 options will be available with Renault Duster. However, the 4×4 setup will not be as robust as offered with off-road focused, ladder frame SUVs like Thar and Jimny. Duster will have multiple terrain modes including Eco, Off-road, Snow, Mud/Sand and Auto.

Renault Duster – Styling and features

Overall design philosophy for Renault Duster 7 seater will be largely the same as that of new-gen Duster 5 seater. To achieve a differentiation, there could be some changes across the front fascia and rear. Designers will also need to accommodate certain changes as necessitated with the longer size of Duster 7 seater.

The 7 seater Duster version could likely get a different name. As per reports, it is likely to be called Bigster. Compared to the new-gen Duster that measures 4.34 meters in length, the Bigster 7-seat SUV will be around 4.6 meters long. This will necessitate changes to the side profile. For example, Renault Bigster will have larger rear doors in comparison to that of new-gen Duster. The wheelbase will also be slightly longer.

Both Bigster and all-new Duster are using the CMF-B platform. This is in use with several other Renault-Nissan models sold across global markets. On the inside, the equipment list of Bigster will have a lot in common with the new-gen Duster. Bigster is expected to get some additional features as well. Some of the key features will include a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium sound system, 7-inch instrument screen and a comprehensive range of connected features.

Renault Bigster – India Launch?

Renault will be introducing the all-new Duster in India around mid-2025. The Bigster will be launched subsequently. There could be a gap of several months, as Renault will be looking to first focus exclusively on the all-new Duster. Nissan will also be introducing its own versions of the new Duster and Bigster SUVs.

Renault Bigster will challenge rivals such as Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus. In comparison, the all-new Duster will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder and Honda Elevate. Until the Bigster is revealed, take a look at the new gen Duster images below, which made its global debut a few weeks ago.