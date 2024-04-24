2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Facelift Incoming – LED Headlight, Alloys, New Features

Royal Enfield is getting ready to give first major update to their new gen Classic 350 – They will also launch Classic 650 this year

Royal Enfield is set to launch a major product offensive in FY25. This is in a bid to expand the already extensive lineup of 350cc, 450cc and 650cc motorcycles. The company intends to navigate the classic motorcycle market and establish utter dominance in this genre with a diverse portfolio.

Facelifted Classic 350

A major update to Royal Enfield’s golden goose, Classic 350 will be coming this year. This would be the first time Royal Enfield is updating Classic 350 since the bike ditched the older UCE motor in favour of a newer and (technologically) better J-Series engine. This J-Series update also brought re-designed switchgear and instrument cluster along with it.

Considering Classic 350 is an absolute champ where sales are concerned, there are less likely to be any functional upgrades. However, we can expect a few experience-enhancing additions like LED lighting, alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. Test mules of an updated Classic 350 have been spotted alongside Classic 650 test mules.

For the same price as a Classic 350, rivals are offering dual exhausts, a DOHC 4V head, liquid cooling, a slipper clutch, a 6-speed gearbox, LED lighting, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, USD front forks, almost double the performance at around 40 bhp and much more.

Even though the sales prospect of Classic 350 is still unmatched by rivals, it would be nice if Royal Enfield ups its game in features and equipment department. The updates that are en route Classic 350 are also going to make their way on other 350cc bikes like Hunter 350, Meteor 350 and newest of the bunch, Bullet 350, at a later date.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 launch this year

As per a recent report, Royal Enfield will expand its 650cc motorcycle portfolio in FY25 with Classic 650. The company hopes to recreate the same magic of Classic 350 in middle-weight classic motorcycle segment. Classic 650 will be positioned above current Interceptor 650 and below Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650.

We’re sure Classic 650 will be the next big thing in the Indian middle-weight segment and surpass sales of other RE 650 bikes currently on sale in the Asian subcontinent. However, Classic 650 can be an opportunity for Royal Enfield to significantly overhaul its global presence in middle-weight multi-cylinder motorcycle segment.

Test mules of Classic 650 have been spotted time and time again. We can see an overall similar silhouette as the evergreen Classic 350, but proportionately bulked up to accommodate the larger platform and aesthetics. It will feature conventional RSU telescopic front forks instead of USD forks and conventional instrument cluster as opposed to RE’s Tripper Dash.

Powertrains will remain identical to other Royal Enfield 650cc engines. So the 648cc parallel twin oil cooled engine will develop around 45 bhp and 52 Nm. Gearbox is a 6-speed unit and other attributes like a slipper clutch will be present too.

