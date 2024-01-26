2024 Royal Enfield Hunter 450 On The Prowl – New Details Revealed

Royal Enfield’s new 450cc platform will spawn multiple new bikes, one of which will be Hunter 450

Royal Enfield has benefitted immensely by introducing new products at regular intervals. With multiple options already available in 350cc and 650cc segments, the company will now step-up focus on its new 450cc platform. After Himalayan 450, the next bike in this range is expected to be Hunter 450. Launch is expected later this year, around the festive season.

Hunter 450 – What to expect?

With Hunter 450, Royal Enfield will be looking to replicate the success it has achieved with Hunter 350. With its compact design, a seamless neo-retro profile and agile performance, Hunter 350 had emerged as the second best selling Royal Enfield bike. It is currently ranked third, trailing Classic 350 and new Bullet 350. Hunter 450 will have the same USPs as highlighted with the smaller sibling. Enthusiasts looking for enhanced performance will probably choose the larger capacity Hunter 450.

In terms of design, a number of features will be borrowed from the smaller Hunter 350. A test mule spotted recently was seen with round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, a circular instrument console, single-piece seat and engine bash plate. The fuel tank design is similar to that of Hunter 350. It is completely different from the one used with Himalayan 450. Rear lighting setup has been copied entirely from Himalayan 450. The bike has the tail lamps installed within the indicators. It helps declutter the rear view and reduce weight as well to some extent. Use of LEDs improves visibility and reliability.

No USD forks

Unlike Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 that has USD forks at front, Hunter 450 can be seen with standard telescopic forks at front. Fork gaiters have been used for a sporty look and feel and to improve the bike’s off-roading capabilities. Just like the smaller sibling, Hunter 450 has a comfortable, upright riding stance. The bucket rider seat should ensure a seat height of around 800 mm. This will allow improved control and handling and make the bike suitable for even shorter users.

The circular instrument console appears similar to the one used with Himalayan 450. The 4-inch TFT dash complements the bike’s profile and displays a range of information using a simple and intuitive UI/UX. Users can also access Google-powered turn-by-turn navigation.

Hunter 450 specs, performance

At rear, Hunter 450 has a monoshock suspension. Braking setup comprises disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS is expected to be offered as standard. Powering the bike will be the 452cc liquid cooled, single cylinder Sherpa engine. It generates 40.02 PS of max power and 40 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield could introduce some changes to the engine in line with the needs of a roadster.

In the company’s lineup, Hunter 450 will be positioned below the Himalayan 450. Hunter 450 will be the most affordable bike in Royal Enfield’s 450cc portfolio. While a name hasn’t been finalized, ‘Hunter 450’ doesn’t sound bad at all.

