2024 Suzuki Ertiga XL7 Sport Debuts At BIMS – Giant Spoiler, New Accessories

As opposed to the rivals like Honda BR-V, Toyota Rush and Mitsubishi Xpander, 2024 Suzuki Ertiga XL7 Sport looks slightly more athletic and sporty

Suzuki has been one of the leading car makers in India and ASEAN markets. The company is known for its cost-effective and budget-friendly offerings. Suzuki XL7 is one of the most popular premium people carriers in few ASEAN nations and Suzuki showcased a sportier verison of it at 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show. Let’s take a look.

2024 Suzuki Ertiga XL7 Sport Debuts At BIMS

Where premium people carriers from Suzuki are concerned, India has a 6-seater XL6 and the same vehicle is offered in a 7-seater version called XL7 in a few ASEAN nations. Spec to spec, it is almost the same vehicle as XL6 sold in India, sans its fancy 6-seater layout that is a hallmark of “premium” MPV tag.

Sticking with Suzuki XL7 Sport displayed at 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show, it gets quite a few accessories fitted on it. The intention is to make it stand out when opposed to standard XL7. Looking at the XL7 Sport, one would say that the briefing for increased sportiness is definitely met.

There are no real changes with the fascia except for what looks like a fully blacked-out grill and a slightly thicker horizontally flowing chrome slat. Real change that immediately strikes added sportiness is at the back in the form of a massive roof spoiler with Suzuki Sport branding.

Also at the back, we can see a tailgate garnish with a glossy carbon fibre finish. This tailgate lip garnish proudly read Suzuki Sport. On the outside, same carbon fibre effect was seen with all four door handle garnishes. These door handle garnishes should protect paint if users wear rings on their fingers.

Changes on the inside

Entering Suzuki Ertiga XL7 Sport, we are greeted by metallic scuff plates with Suzuki Sport written on them. These aren’t illuminated scuff plates though. There are more fake carbon fibre effect glossy plastics on the inside contributing to 10 additional horsepower. Jokes aside, they aim to lend a sporty vibe to people riding in their mundane MPVs.

These carbon fibre plastics are seen on all the door pads around window control. Suzuki XL7 Sport also boasts leatherette seat covers and upmarket-looking carpeting as well. Dark colour theme used on XL7 blends well with the overall Sport theme and looks cohesive.

Under the bonnet, we have the same 1.5L K15B mild hybrid 4-cylinder NA petrol engine that generates 103 bhp and 138 Nm, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter. Suzuki XL7 is sold in ASEAN nations like Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. It is sold in North American market too (Mexico).