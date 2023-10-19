2024 Toyota Fortuner SUV Render Based On Tacoma Design – New Colours

All-new 2024 Fortuner will have improved styling, new features and enhanced performance with a hybrid powertrain

Toyota Fortuner is a popular choice across several global markets. In India, Fortuner is currently the market leader in large SUV segment. It competes with the likes of MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan and Jeep Meridian.

New-gen 2024 Toyota Fortuner – key features

New Fortuner will have a more rugged and sharp exterior profile in comparison to the current model. Toyota is utilizing a new design language for its new-gen SUVs, as seen with Tacoma sold in the US market. Next-gen Fortuner, along with Hilux, will have the same look and feel. Based on that, Pratyush Rout has created digital renderings of the new gen 2024 Toyota Fortuner SUV.

There are changes to the front grille, headlamps and LED DRLs. With a prominent air intake and wider skid plate, new Fortuner easily achieves a butch profile. It looks ready to conquer any terrain. Noticeable across the SUV’s body is the sharp panelling, with bold grooves and lines.

The chiselled profile is evident across the bonnet, flared wheel arches, door panels and thick body cladding. The SUV gets a new set of sporty alloy wheels. At rear, there are changes to the tail lamps and bumper design. Metallic skid plates have been used at front and rear, unlike the faux units seen with smaller SUVs.

While interiors have not been revealed, it is likely that there will be a multitude of updates for new-gen Toyota Fortuner. Some of the key highlights could include ventilated front seats, sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, soft touch plastics and multi-zone climate control. A number of tech upgrades are also likely across internet connected smart features. Safety will be enhanced with a premium range of ADAS features.

Users can expect spacious interiors, as new-gen Fortuner will be based on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform. This is currently in use with Land Cruiser, Tundra and Lexus LX. Drive dynamics will also see an improvement with the transition to the new platform.

New-gen Fortuner to get hybrid powertrain

It has been officially confirmed that new Fortuner will be getting a mild-hybrid powertrain. This will be applicable across all markets. It is likely that new-gen Fortuner will be getting a 48v mild-hybrid powertrain. This will be available with new Hilux as well. Toyota has also unveiled E100 capable Fortuner that can run on 100% ethanol. However, this version may take some time to go mainstream. Launch of Fortuner mild-hybrid will be in line with the company’s strategy to provide effective alternatives to fully electric vehicles.

Fortuner mild-hybrid setup will be offered with the 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine. In its current format, the engine makes 204 PS of max power. Torque output is 420 Nm with the manual transmission and 500 Nm with AT. Fortuner is also available with the 2.7-litre petrol motor that makes 166 PS and 245 Nm. It is offered with transmission choices of 5MT and 6AT. New-gen Fortuner will make its global debut early next year. In India, launch could be around mid-2024. An increase in prices is likely with the major updates introduced with next-gen Fortuner.