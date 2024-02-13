2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Launch Price Rs 11.83 L – 90PS, 110Nm, Full Specs

When compared to XC and XE variants, Triumph Scrambler 1200 X is lighter on the pocket and offers a friendlier seating position

Iconic British motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph, has listed a new motorcycle on its website. No. It is not yet time for the brand to launch Thruxton 440, which officially brake covers by the end of 2024. Instead, Triumph Scrambler 1200X has been launched in India. This sits above Scrambler 900 in the company’s lineup.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Costs Rs. 11.83 Lakh

Scrambler lineup from Triumph is one of the most popular. Sure, there are Tigers and the newly unveiled Daytona. But Triumph Scrambler is a popular choice among enthusiasts and the company had even launched special editions of Scrambler 1200 like “Bond Edition” launched in 2020 with a production run of 250 units.

However, In India, 2024 has witnessed a new entrant to company’s scrambler lineup in the form of Scrambler 1200 X. It costs Rs. 11.83 lakh (ex-sh) and it is basically an affordable version of more equipped variants like Scrambler 1200 XC and Scrambler 1200 XE. For intended buyers, Scrambler 1200 X is also the friendliest variant too.

We say this because X packs a seat height of just 820 mm, which is much lower when compared to XC variant. Shorter riders can choose a short-seat accessory that will bring seat height to 795 mm. Speaking of, there are over 70 official accessories compatible with Scrambler 1200 X, if you want an accessory frenzy.

We mentioned affordability factor as well, with Triumph Scrambler 1200 X. Triumph has achieved this by bundling less sophisticated componentry with X, when compared to more kitted-out XC and XE variants. We’re talking about non-adjustable front and rear suspension with X, along with less sophisticated braking hardware.

Powertrain, specs and hardware

Only rear suspension gets preload adjustability. Braking hardware on Scrambler 1200 X is from Nissin and not Brembo M50s seen with other variants. Powertrain-wise, Triumph has not made any significant changes, except for a slight re-tune. 88.7 bhp and 110 Nm are the same as before, but peak power is now accessible at lower revs and peak torque is pushed higher up the revs.

No other changes are seen with this 1,200cc parallel twin liquid cooled engine, which is mated to a 6-speed transmission. Off-road worthy highlights include 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, knobby A/T tubeless tyres, long travel suspension and up-swept double barrel exhaust in iconic Triumph Scrambler design.

Kerb weight of Triumph Scrambler 1200 X is 228 kg with a 15L fuel tank. There is a round instrument cluster and Triumph also sells an optional Bluetooth module with navigation support. X gets traction control and dual-channel ABS. There are five riding modes on offer too – Rain, Road, Sport, Off-road and Rider configurable.