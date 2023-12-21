Triumph Speed 400 Swingarm Breaks – Owner Shares Details

The 4 days old Triumph Speed 400 swingarm breaks within 560km reading on odometer while riding on smooth tarmac returning from Solang to Manali

Triumph India is on the verge of expanding its global presence by launching affordable single-cylinder motorcycles in partnership with Bajaj. Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are the first launches with Thruxton 400 in the pipeline. In a rather shocking turn of events, a 4 days old Triumph Speed 400 has had its swingarm broken in two.

4 Days Old Triumph Speed 400 Swingarm Breaks In Two

Esteemed motoring journalist Jeremy Clarkson once introduced an old Toyota Corolla hatchback as the world’s fastest car. Sure, it only had a 1.8L petrol engine and no modifications at all. Reason was, it being a rental vehicle. He further elaborated that said rental car had 140 bhp from the moment he started the engine till the moment he crashed it.

We mention this reference because the 4 days old Triumph Speed 400 with a broken swingarm is a rental vehicle too and this particular incident seems to have happened in the hands of a client. Owner of said Speed 400 is Abhinav Sood, who runs a motorcycle rental business over the past 10 years with over 130 motorcycles in possession.

Of these 130, 8 motorcycles are from Triumph and only one of them has had swingarm breaking issue. Abhinav Sood explained on their Facebook post that motorcycle in question had clocked just 560 km on the odometer in 4 days of ownership. This is normal mileage for a rental vehicle.

He further explained that this incident happened on a smooth tarmac while returning to Manali from Solang and was not an off-road situation. Mr Sood further claims that the motorcycle was not abused at all and there is nothing that hit this swingarm to break it. He did mention a sliding situation where this motorcycle seems to have fallen and caused this.

Spare parts availability of Triumph 400s is very difficult

Owner Abhinav Sood raised concerns for safety of his clients who often go to challenging spots in Himalayas like Zanskar, Sach Pass and Ladakh. Many of his clients usually carry luggage and even camping equipment and the swingarm breaking issue puts him in a difficult position to rent out Triumphs.

Triumph uses the same cast-aluminium swingarm on Scrambler 400X as well, which is designed to take on beaten paths. There must have been robust engineering on this swingarm to test Scrambler 400X’s hypothetical jumps and landings along with sustainability in harsh terrain where Scrambler 400X is advertised to go.

Social media users of the said group where this post has been shared, comments section suggest that Bajaj and Triumph should acquire this particular unit from Abinav Sood running BRM Expeditions and perform rigorous testing. One user claims that this would determine if this swingarm needs re-engineering with material choice or metallurgical process. Also, owner Abhinav Sood raised serious concerns regarding lack of availability of spare parts for this brand-new product. Supporting vehicle owners with spare parts is crucial to retain the trust of said owners.

Source