2024 Volkswagen Passat Pro Leaks Before Debut- Gets Bigger, New Design

The new Volkswagen Passat PRO has leaked online – Official debut at 2024 Beijing Motor Show this month

Passat has been one of the most influential cars ever sold in Europe and China and has a massive pull among fans. In China a new “Pro” variant is getting ready to launch. Ahead of that, it has leaked online. Passat Pro is the result of SAIC VW JV. Launch is likely soon as it has passed China’s homologation procedures.

Passat has been a major hit in Europe. It is also sold in China and a few other markets. In China, SAIC VW joint venture has now come up with Passat Pro, which is larger than standard Passat and packs a more modern design, drawing inspiration from Volkswagen’s own ID range.

As part of the homologation procedure, Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website has revealed exterior design along with dimensions and a few key component details. Where dimensions are concerned, Volkswagen Passat Pro measures 5m long, around 1.85m wide, around 1.5m tall and has a 2.87m long wheelbase. These numbers are higher than the Passat Wagon which is sold in Europe.

Wheel options with Passat Pro include either 17-inches or 19-inches. As per MIIT, Passat Pro’s weight is between 1,579 kg and 1,679 kg. Exterior design reveals quite a few similarities to other VW family vehicles. For example, Passat Pro’s side profile reminds us of the new Skoda Superb in the way three-box silhouette is implemented. We can see a few elements similar to VW Arteon. Fascia is all new and bears newer VW DNA we saw with 2025 Tiguan and company’s ID range of EVs.

Grill is larger and more expansive in shape than the standard Passat. Chrome horizontal slats look interesting and are flanked by C-shaped cuts in the bumper. Rear gets a connected effect for its tail lights with Passat lettering, while actual lighting elements don’t connect. Pro badge can be seen on its tailgate. Rear bumper gets a large blackened trim with reflectors running across its width.

Should it launch in India?

Images from Chinese MIIT do not reveal interiors. That said, we can see up to seven alloy wheel designs and at least three different front bumper designs. There seem to be GT and GTS versions of Passat Pro as seen in the different front bumper designs.

As per powertrains, Passat in China gets a 160 PS 1.5L engine with base trims and a 220 PS 2.0L engine with higher trims. Unlike European Passat Wagon, Volkswagen Passat Pro in China lacks an AWD layout and is FWD only across the variants. Also, there are no manual transmission options.

Chances of Passat Pro making it to India are very meek. But we hope Volkswagen considers re-establishing its presence in large sedan segment in India which currently has the recently re-launched Skoda Superb, Toyota Camry and newly launched BYD Seal. More details will be revealed soon, as official debut is expected at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show this month.