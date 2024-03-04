2025 Honda 350cc ADV Rendered In Himalayan Colours Scheme

New bikes based on the CB350 platform will augment Honda’s capabilities to take on rivals like Royal Enfield

While Royal Enfield dominates the 300cc-500cc segment with more than 80% market share, it is Honda that comes in second with market share of around 4-5%. It is apparent that the huge difference in sales is a big challenge for Honda. To fix the issue and to maintain a lead over upcoming rivals, Honda will be introducing multiple new bikes based on the CB350 platform.

Honda CB350-based ADV launch soon

For ADV enthusiasts in the country, one of the most popular entry-level options is undeniably the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. Honda will soon enter this space with a new CB350-based ADV bike. Recent leaked design patents reveal that Honda is also working on a scrambler version based on the CB350 platform. Both the ADV and the scrambler will share multiple components to reduce production and development costs.

Talking about the Honda CB350-based ADV, the bike will have an overall look and feel similar to that of Himalayan 450. Some of the key features will include a raised front beak, fork gaiters, round headlamp, large windscreen, circular rear-view mirrors, knuckle guards and upswept exhaust.

Based on the leaked patent sketch, Pratyush Rout has created a digital render of the upcoming Honda 350cc ADV motorcycle for India. As compared to the curvy fuel tank used with CB350, the ADV bike will have a sharper, chiselled profile for the fuel tank. Addition of tank shrouds complements the bike’s rugged character.

Similar to Himalayan 450, the Honda CB350-based ADV will be getting a luggage rack at the front. The grab rail at rear has an extended form that can double up as an integrated luggage rack. Honda CB350-based ADV will have a sportier profile in comparison to CB350. It will be seen with exciting new colour shades and lively graphics and decals.

Honda CB350-based ADV specs, performance

Hardware specs include telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at rear. The bike could get an entirely new suspension setup or the existing units on CB350 could be tweaked to suit the needs of the ADV. Both wheels have disc brakes, likely to be 310 mm front and 240 mm rear units. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard. Switchable ABS functionality is likely to be offered with the Honda CB350-based ADV bike.

Powering the bike will be the 348.36cc engine that churns out 21 PS of max power and 29.4 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and comes with assist slipper clutch for seamless control and effortless riding. While a comprehensive range of accessories are already available with CB350, the ADV bike could get additional accessory options such as panniers and top box.

Honda could launch the CB350-based ADV at an affordable price of around Rs 2.40 lakh. Launch is expected by the end of this year. Apart from Himalayan 450, Honda CB350-based ADV will challenge other rivals such as BMW G310GS, Triumph Scrambler 400X, KTM 390 Adventure and Yezdi Adventure.