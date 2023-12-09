2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted In Production-Spec Guise – New Himalayan Rival

Royal Enfield New Himalayan is the natural enemy of upcoming 2025 KTM 390 Adventure that may go on sale in 2024 or early 2025

The boom in lifestyle ADV motorcycles is currently on the rise. This popularity is very strong even with single-cylinder range 300cc to 500cc segment. We recently saw Royal Enfield launching the new Himalayan. KTM seems to have sharpened its testing of Himalayan’s arch rival, 2025 KTM 390 Adventure with more off-road worthy hardware this time around.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Testing

Current gen 390 Adventure is among the popular ADVs in India. It is more of a high-riding adventure tourer, than an off-roader. KTM recently gave it a few off-road bits like wire-spoke wheels (19-inch front and 17-inch rear). This added the off-road capability of this touring machine. However, 2025 KTM 390 Adventure looks as if it is built from the ground-up, to go off-road.

We can see minimal body panels too, that reduce visual bulk from current 390 Adventure significantly. Overall motorcycle looks a lot more meaner and purpose-built than a sophisticated-looking current gen model. This is thanks to KTM’s 450 Rally inspired design language.

We can see KTM’s new design language transformed slightly to fit into ADV genre. The fascia has a strong presence, accentuated by twin projector headlight setup, flanked by inverted horse shoe shaped LED DRLs. here is an aerodynamically optimised windscreen, that may feature adjustability too. There are beefy knuckle guards that add to overall appeal.

There is a large beak up front, which is a characteristic of an off-road motorcycle. Seat height looks accommodating and offers riders a commanding upright stance. Footpeg positioning should aid standing and riding as well. Chiseled fuel tank looks like it offers enough grip to hold on to the motorcycle.

Componentry and powertrains

The main frame looks like it is lifted straight off 390 Duke. However, there may be certain tweak to suit off-road character. Rear subframe seems to be new and the test mule spotted abroad has a single-seat setup. Tail section has been kept minimal and purposeful as well, with twin pod LED tail lights and split grab rail.

USD telescopic front forks are from WP. Rebound and compression adjustability along with long suspension travel are expected from this setup. Rear suspension is taken care of an off-set mono-shock setup that may feature rebound and preload adjustability. Swingarm is unique and looks sturdier than the one seen with recently launched 390 Duke.

Exhaust setup is identical to that of 390 Duke, which is an under-belly setup. This could have been an up-swept unit to enhance water wading capability. KTM seems to be offering 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. Instrument cluster seems to be the same TFT unit from 390 Duke, but positioned more appropriately for an ADV.

Powertrain-wise, we can expect the same 399cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4V engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This engine will have a different tune than 390 Duke, making around 45 bhp and 40 Nm. 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will be manufactured by Bajaj in India and launch might happen in 2024. This recent test mule looks production-ready, as opposed to unfinished previous prototypes. We expect a 390 Enduro model, also spotted testing.

