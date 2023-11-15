2025 Toyota Camry Debuted, Ditches V6 Completely – India Bound?

The new 2025 Toyota Camry packs a sole 2.5L 4-cyl petrol hybrid setup with a sole eCVT gearbox option with optional FWD and AWD layout

The Japanese sedan segment has quite a few stalwarts. These are the OG nameplates that have stood the test of time and have endured through SUV popularity and still churn numbers in sales charts. Prominent among these sedans is Toyota Camry, which was recently updated to MY2025 with quite some changes.

2025 Toyota Camry Debuted

Camry has always been one of America’s best-selling sedans. It is currently the only Toyota sedan on sale in India. Current Camry model is XV70 and is on offer with up to a 3.5L V6 petrol engine. New XV80 Toyota Camry was teased for the first time last month. In around a month after first tease, the company officially debuted 2025 Toyota Camry.

For starters, this is not a brand-new car. In fact, XV80 could be summed up as XV70’s facelift with cosmetic updates that bring it closer to Prius and BZ line in terms of design. Toyota is offering MY 2025 Toyota Camry in four trims – LE, SE, XLE and XSE. Colour choices include Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic, Underground, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red, and Reservoir Blue.

New colour additions with MY2025 are Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal. The front fascia has undergone a massive restructuring. Headlights are now sleeker and bear semblance to ones seen with Prius. These headlights are joined by a black bar running horizontally splitting upper and lower fascia.

Lower fascia looks similar to outgoing model in design but has been sharpened quite a bit. In profile, there aren’t many changes, except for the 19-inch wheels with a swanky design. Rear section shows similar design elements mimicking its fascia. Rear tail lights are now revised with C-shaped LED elements.

No more V6 petrol as part of engines

On the inside, 8-inch infotainment and 7-inch instrument screens are standard. Higher trims bring dual 12.3-inch screens. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, a 10-inch HUD, a 9-speaker JBL music system, optional leather and Dinamica upholstery, optional heated and ventilated seats and front acoustic window glass are some of the notable interior features.

A sportier TRD variant with more performance may be on offer in the future. Speaking of performance, 2025 Toyota Camry has ditched the V6 and embraced hybrid tech completely. The sole engine option announced is a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain setup. With FWD layout, there are two electric motors and with AWD, there are three.

Third motor is at the rear axle, taking total system power output to 232 bhp. There is a sole eCVT gearbox on offer too. No manual. These electric motors draw power from a Li-ion battery, whose capacity is not made official. So, pure electric range is not known yet. There’s no confirmation regarding a solar panel roof, on offer with Prius. India launch might be in the cards and 2025 is probably the year.