Toyota Innova Hycross Limited Edition Based On GX Trim Details

The Toyota Innova Hycross Limited Edition based on GX trim gets a bunch of cosmetic updates inside and out, that command a price premium of Rs. 60K

Within Toyota’s Innova sub-brand, GX trim seems to be the most popular choice among variant lineup. We say this because Toyota recently launched Limited Edition of Innova Crysta based on GX trim. Now, we get to see Toyota Innova Hycross Limited Edition based on GX trim too, featuring cosmetic changes inside and out, costing Rs. 40,000 extra (ex-sh).

Toyota Innova Hycross Limited Edition – Cosmetic updates

As of now, Toyota is offering GX trim in 7s and 8s seating layouts with Platinum White as a premium colour option. This yields four variants within GX trim. Toyota Innova Hycross Limited Edition gets the same number of variants with the same variants too – 7s, 8s, non Platinum White and Platinum White.

The price premium to jump from a respective GX variant to Limited Edition variant is Rs. 40,000 (ex-sh). The additional price is put to good use in cosmetic updates that Toyota is offering. Some of these cosmetic upgrades on Toyota Innova Hycross Limited Edition come from VX trim, which is one above GX in trim hierarchy.

On the outside, the differences are noticeable at the fascia. The grill now gets a chrome jewel garnish that runs across it in the middle. Front bumper gets a silver treatment, instead of typical black unpainted section on regular Hycross GX. This same is effect is seen with the rear bumper as well, beautifying this Limited Edition.

On the inside, there are multiple differences as opposed to regular GX variant. The main noticeable difference is the Chestnut coloured dashboard and door trims. These used to be black before. As part of Innova Hycross Limited Edition, Toyota is offering soft touch Chestnut plastics on dashboard, similar to VX trim.

Does this Limited Edition seem VFM?

Door pads now get a wood-finish effect that looks better than regular GX. Except for these, seat upholstery is now the same plush units that Toyota offered with VX trim. These seat covers have a dual tone effect with brown in the middle and black towards edges. Except for these there are no other changes when compared to regular GX trims.

The Rs. 40,000 increment for Innova Hycross Limited Edition is when ex-sh prices are considered. On-road, the price gap between GX and GX Limited Edition is almost Rs. 70,000. These minor cosmetic changes should have been more prominent for rear occupants, considering this is mostly a chauffeur-driven car.

Like before, GX trim still only gets a sole 2.0L petrol option with a sole 10-step CVT gearbox choice. Performance metrics include 171 bhp peak power and 206 Nm peak torque.