2025 VW Tiguan L Pro Unveiled – India-Bound SUV Rivals Kodiaq, Meridian

When launched in India, 2025 VW Tiguan L Pro will replace Tiguan Allspace and will rival other monocoque SUVs like Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq

The premium three-row SUV battle in India is expected to take new heights in the future with the launch of 2025 VW Tiguan L Pro. This India-bound SUV was unveiled at Beijing Motor Show. ‘L’ in the name suggests this is a long wheelbase version with an option for three rows of seating. Something that has more probability to connect with Indian audiences than standard Tiguan.

2025 VW Tiguan L Pro Unveiled

Late last year, Volkswagen took the wraps off 2024 Tiguan which is a standard wheelbase variant intended for markets like Europe. In China, Volkswagen calls it Tayron, but the displayed vehicle had Tiguan L Pro badging on it. So, that’s what we will call it because VW is highly likely to retain the Tiguan name here.

Standard wheelbase Tiguan revealed last year measured 4,540mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, 1,670 mm in height and has a 2,680 mm long wheelbase. In contrast, 2025 VW Tiguan L Pro measures 4,735 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width and 1,682 mm in height. Quick math reveals Tiguan L Pro is 197 mm longer, 17 mm wider, 43 mm taller and has a 111 mm longer wheelbase.

Design-wise, Volkswagen has maintained an identical DNA between both Tiguan and Tiguan L Pro. The transition from edgy and sharp design aesthetics to rounder and curvy has worked wonders and positions it in line with VW’s new ID range as well. We can see a handsome grill up top with headlights in their conventional position.

Lower grill varies with variants and the sportier ‘R’ trim gets a massive and gaping grill finished in stunning gloss black. In profile, we can see how Volkswagen has organically elongated Tiguan’s silhouette to incorporate the added length and wheelbase. Tiguan L Pro has massive rear doors that should help during ingress and egress into the third row.

At the rear, we have a similar tailgate as Tiguan with a large smoked black transparent plaque housing car’s connected tail lights. TIGUAN lettering on standard Tigun is now replaced with TIGUAN L PRO on the new model. Wheel design is unique and so are the colour options. Especially with aggressive ‘R’ trim.

When will it launch in India?

On the inside, everything is identical to 5-seater VW Taigun that we saw last year. Three displays grab all the attention – main infotainment screen, an instrument screen and a passenger screen. Because why not? Most of the crucial in-car controls have been stashed into the main infotainment screen running MIB4 UI.

Electrically adjustable front seats, memory function, multi-zone climate control, ventilated seats, panoramic dual-pane sunroof, ambient lighting, leather upholstery, ADAS suite, massaging seats, full LED headlights, 360 camera and a large boot are some of the notable attributes Tiguan L Pro will bring with it.

As opposed to a multitude of engine options for Tiguan in Europe, China-spec Tiguan L Pro get a sole 2.0L engine that is offered in either 184 bhp and 320 Nm or 217 bhp and 350 Nm states of tunes. AWD is optional and FWD is standard. We could get the same 2.0L engine as other VW and Skoda cars as well. India launch is highly likely and will replace Tiguan Allspace currently on sale in India.