Volkswagen April 2024 Discounts Up To Rs. 2.4 Lakh – Tiguan, Taigun, Virtus

While Virtus rivals City, Verna and Slavia, Taigun rivals Creta, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Seltos, Astor, Elevate, Kushaq and C3 Aircross

Among the leading car manufacturers in the world, Volkswagen is one of the most popular premium automakers in India. The company has a premium vehicle lineup including two vehicles based on MQB A0 IN platform, Virtus and Taigun and then Tiguan. For April 2024, Volkswagen is offering attractive discounts. Let’s take a look.

Volkswagen April 2024 Discounts Up To Rs. 2.4 Lakh

For its Indian operations, brand director has confirmed a possible re-launch of Polo hatchback in India. Ahead of that, Volkswagen is likely to develop and launch mid-life facelifts of Taigun compact SUV and Virtus sedan.

Volkswagen is currently on the verge of developing Taigun facelift. Spy shots of the same have surfaced online and speculations are suggesting that it could be a Skoda sub 4m SUV as well. In the meantime, Volkswagen is offering attractive discounts on Tiguan, Taigun and Virtus to keep the cash registers ringing.

For the month of April 2024, Volkswagen is offering lucrative discounts in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits and other means. Not all vehicles get the same discounts and benefits. Starting with Taigun compact SUV, Volkswagen is offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh to keep the sales running.

Taigun gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 90,000 along with exchange bonus of up to Rs. 40,000. Loyalty offers and corporate benefits might add another Rs. 20,000 discount into the equation. These benefits are offered with both MY23 and MY24 vehicles. Interestingly, special editions like Taigun GT Edge Trail also get discounts.

Tiguan gets the highest discounts

Virtus sedan rivals Honda City and Hyundai Verna along with its Skoda counterpart, Slavia. To push sales envelope, Volkswagen is offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.4 lakh with Virtus. With Virtus, cash discount is Rs. 90000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 and corporate benefits of Rs. 20,000. Just like Taigun, both MY23 and MY24 are offered with discounts.

The highest discounts on Volkswagen cars for the month of April 2024 are with its flagship offering (in India), Tiguan. The total benefits with Tiguan are up to Rs. 2.4 lakh. These include Rs. 75,000 worth cash discounts along with Rs. 75,000 worth of exchange benefits on MY23 Tiguan and Rs. 25,000 exchange benefits on MY24 Tiguan.

Additionally, Volkswagen Tiguan also gets a four year service package worth Rs. 90,000 and hence takes the overall benefits to Rs. 2.4 lakh. Tiguan gets a sole 190 bhp 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. While both Taigun and Virtus gets the same 115 bhp 1.0L and 150 bhp 1.5L engine options, mated with either a 6MT, 6AT or a 7DSG.