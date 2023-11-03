4th Gen Skoda Superb And Superb Combi Officially Debuts – Sedan And Estate

The 4th gen Skoda Superb is offering two petrol-mild hybrid options, one PHEV option only for Combi model and a good-ol diesel

Very few cars have traits that are befitting of their name christened by respective OEMs. Skoda Superb is one of those cars and the name just fits the car’s whole personality like a tailored suit. The superb Skoda Superb has just entered its 4th generation avatar. Unlike its VW counterpart, Passat, Skoda is offering both Superb sedan and Superb Combi estate.

4th Gen Skoda Superb And Superb Combi

Skoda Superb is easily Skoda’s best and enjoys quite a following in markets like Europe. With 4th-generation Skoda Superb, the company is offering a radical new design both inside and out. As with most next-generation vehicles, there is an increase in size as well.

Speaking of, 4th gen Skoda Superb Hatch (liftback sedan) measures 4912 mm in length while Superb Combi (estate) is 10 mm smaller in length. Both boast the same 2841 mm long wheelbase, identical to the 3rd gen model. Superb Hatch is 43 mm longer and 12 mm taller than 3rd gen Superb sedan, also sold in India.

Boot space is now 645L with Hatch and 690L in Combi with 28 “Simply Clever” features. Skoda’s two Superb strategy is interesting because Volkswagen Passat is on sale only in wagon guise, while sedan is long discontinued. Superb has had quite a leap where design, technology and features are concerned.

For starters, exterior design is typical Skoda with sharp lines and creases that look quite understated, yet striking. Overall design and proportions remind us of Slavia sedan sold in India. One could say that 4th gen Skoda Superb is a bigger version of Slavia and it wouldn’t be a wrong statement.

The primary highlights are sleeker LED Matrix beam headlights with crystal effect. Grill is larger and bumpers are sportier. Rear LED tail lights are all new, with interesting C-shaped LED elements. Alloy wheel designs are different from Hatch and Combi.

Major overhaul on the inside

Skoda has thoroughly updated Superb’s interiors when transitioning to 4th generation. Superb’s cabin is now a lot more upmarket. Dashboard is multi-layered and boasts high-quality and premium soft-touch plastics. Even the insides of door pockets are lined with felt. There are multiple vertical character lines found on the dash. One line flows from the doors, through the dashboard and terminates at the other side, reminding me of Renault Captur.

Steering is modern Skoda 2-spoke affair. A 13-inch free-standing infotainment screen takes center stage and there is a 10-inch virtual digital cockpit as well. There are 3 rotary push button ‘Smart’ dials with a 1.2-inch display within. Outer dials take care of climate control and seat ventilation/heating. The centre dial is customisable with multiple functions controlling the infotainment too.

Interior trim options include Loft, Lounge, or ecoSuite themes, offered in Black or Cognac colours. Other notable elements include a panoramic sunroof, Canton audio system, optional leather upholstery, wireless charger, front and rear armrests, electrically adjustable seats and more.

PHEV powertrain only with Superb Combi

As per powertrains, Skoda is offering two petrol-mild hybrid options, one PHEV option only for Combi model and a good-ol diesel. The mild hybrids include 1.5L mHEV (148 bhp, 7-DSG, FWD) and a 2.0L TSI (201 bhp, 7DSG, FWD) (261 bhp, 7DSG, AWD). 2.0L TDi diesel has a 148 bhp, FWD option and a 190 bhp AWD, both mated to a 7-speed DSG.

The 1.5L PHEV powertrain is only offered with Super Combi and has 201 bhp combined output, FWD and 6-speed DSG. It draws juice from a 25.7 kWh battery with a claimed range of 100 km. Skoda India is expected to import 3rd Gen Skoda Superb anytime now and 4th Gen model could launch in 2025.