Ather Family Scooter, Next Gen 450 Series Confirmed By CEO – Launch In 2024

As opposed to current 450X and 450S, Ather’s Evolution of 450 series is likely to pack more features and kit and priced at a premium than current models

Leading India’s electric 2W mobility are manufacturers like Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Ather Energy and others. Being one of India’s leading 2W EV makers, Ather has been a popular choice for Indians. Now, the company is expanding its product lineup with Ather family scooter and next-gen Ather 450 Series scooters.

Ather Family Scooter, Next Gen 450 Series Confirmed By CEO

Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy, took to social media and announced that the company is working on a new electric scooter that will be a family-oriented product as opposed to sporty and youthful 450 Series of electric scooters currently on sale. Mehta expressed that Indian buyers are demanding for something more from them.

He confirmed that Ather family scooter will be bigger and more practical and family-oriented scooter. Further, Mehta stated that the launch timeline for this family scooter is 2024 and it seems to align with the recent test mules that have been circling around India’s Silicon City, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

This particular scooter seems to be from Ather and has a few design traits of TVS iQube, its key competitor when launched. It is a more conventional scooter in design. CEO Tarun Mehta confirms, Ather family scooter will pack ample size, comfort, storage and a whole lot more, wrapped in one fantastic package.

Time for a family scooter…. and more! After spending a decade perfecting the Ather 450, we now believe that there's demand for something more. So many folks love @atherenergy as a brand but want a bigger, family-oriented scooter from us. That's why we're gearing up to launch… — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) November 22, 2023

He went to state that pricing will be competitive. “We’re ensuring it’s affordable, making the Ather family experience accessible to more people.” he said.

Evolution of 450 Series of electric scooters

Apart from confirming Ather family scooter, Tarun Mehta also spilled the beans on Ather’s next ambitious project. Ather will soon introduce an evolution of 450 Series scooters which will offer the pinnacle of refined performance. This evolution of 450 Series will pack in best-in-class features and is set to redefine riding experience for buyers.

The company will launch it in early 2024 and will come at a premium. But Mehta assures that it is worth the money. Sometime ago, Ather has homologated two new scooters in India – 450X HR and 450S HR. These are based on 450 Series of scooters with HR suffix. We initially thought it would mean “High Range” or something related to electric range on a single charge.

But looking at company’s direction as hinted by Ather’s CEO, 450X HR and 450S HR are likely to pack in more kit and features than standard model. Maybe a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen like TVS X? Maybe speakers like Ola S1 Pro? Perhaps cruise control or ADAS tech? Only time will tell. More details will be revealed in the future.

There is a possibility of HR models being Ather’s patented maxi-scooter with HR abbreviating to “High Rider”. Considering Ather specified early 2024 for Evolution of 450 Series as launch timeline. We would wager that Ather family scooter will launch later next year after extensive testing.