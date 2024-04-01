Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Leaks Ahead Of Launch – End Of Activa?

As opposed to 450 lineup, we will witness slightly less sophistication and performance with the upcoming Ather Rizta EV

After launching products catering to youth with sleek and futuristic electric scooters, Ather Energy is taking a different approach for the first time. With Ather Rizta, the company will step into uncharted waters rivaling mainstream scooter brands. Ahead of launch, Ather Rizta electric scooter has now leaked online.

Ather Rizta Electric Scooter First Photos Leak

If we take a look at Ather’s approach to mobility solutions in India, they have stuck to building an ecosystem and a community of tech-savvy and young buyers with a thirst for thrill. The company is now foraying into family scooter genre where Honda, TVS, Suzuki and Yamaha have been very active.

Where electric family scooters are concerned, juggernauts like Honda fade away from the equation. But upcoming Ather Rizta will rival TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ola S1 X+. It will even rival ICE scooters like Activa and Jupiter. With Ather Rizta, we can see the brand stressing practicality after selling the sporty and sophisticated 450 lineup of scooters.

Ather has time and time again, reflected Rizta’s seat size, which should be one of its biggest strengths. Leaked images confirm similar ethos and pack a big seat. Like “big” big. This should allow Ather to pack a bigger underseat storage. We’re talking about two full size helmets and then more.

Design-wise, we can see an overall similar approach to TVS iQube. Especially considering both are arch rivals in the same segment, this is very interesting. Design attributes inspired by iQube are sleek horizontal LED headlights, front apron, sleek LED tail lights, large grab rails side panels among others.

In the leaked photos, we can see sleek body panels that lend a futuristic appeal. I particularly like how the single-piece body extends from its apron to its side body panels. We can also see a flat floorboard which should amplify practicality. Other notable elements include front and rear disc brakes, belt drive for smooth power delivery and large ORVMs.

What to expect?

In typical Ather fashion, we should expect a no-nonsense approach in battery department. The company has demonstrated Ather Rizta’s battery strength by a drop test and battery’s IP67 with a water wading test. Where battery capacity is concerned, we could expect around a 3 kWh unit promising a claimed range of about 160 km.

Ather Rizta will likely pack the same 7-inch colour TFT touchscreen dashboard as 450X and 450 Apex, as hinted in the water-wading test video. The company will unveil Rizta at Ather Community Day on 6th April 2024. The same event will also witness the launch of AtherStack 6 OTA update along with a secret smart accessory.

1st April 2024

The photos you see in this post are not actual leaked images, but digital renders created by Pratyush Rout. They are based on the leaked spy shots. Thank you for joining us on this April Fool’s Day blog adventure. Until we meet again next year, remember to prioritize safety on your travels.