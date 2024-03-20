Ather Rizta Water Wading Test Video Revealed – New Details Spotted

Upcoming Ather Rizta family scooter rivals TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 X+ and other ICE offerings like Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter and others

In the pursuit of diversifying its portfolio, Ather Energy is exploring alternative scooter genres. After selling sporty and enthusiastic 450 range of electric scooters to thrill seekers, the company is stepping into family scooter genre with Rizta. A recent water wading test video of upcoming Rizta has aired on social media, revealing new info about the scooter.

Ather Rizta Water Wading Test Video

Bengaluru-based electric mobility solutions provider understands the need for different vehicles for different target demographics. There is no one solution fit for all. Ather Rizta enters the chat and brings along with it all the practicality that one could expect from a conventional family scooter.

In a recent video uploaded on social media by Ather Energy Co-Founder, Swapnil Jain, we can see the scooter soldiering ahead in 400mm deep water trench without a breakdown. This test demonstrates IP67 rating (ingress protection) of vehicle’s electrical components like battery, and motor.

We can see Ather Rizta water wading test demonstrating waterproof ratings of Rizta’s components. In a previous video, Ather Energy went to great heights to demonstrate battery’s durability. Literally dropping the battery from a height of 40 feet. However, the recent video also reveals many interesting details about this upcoming family scooter from Ather Energy.

For starters, many will surely confuse Rizta with TVS iQube, owing to innumerous uncanny similarities between the two. It is interesting because TVS iQube is the primary rival for Ather Rizta. Striking similarities include sleek horizontal LED headlight shape and positioning along with LED DRL positioning.

Tail light shape seems to be similar too, but tail light positioning is slightly different between the two. Rear grab rail is sleeker on Rizta than iQube. As per Ather, Rizta’s key strengths will be a flat floorboard, largest seat in segment, large under-seat storage and other attributes.

Rizta to get a TFT touchscreen?

In the recent water wading video, we can see a large fully digital instrument cluster. Ather has blurred the screen of this electric scooter in their video. However, there is a possibility of this being the same 7-inch TFT colour touchscreen as 450X and not the LCD unit on 450S as speculated before.

Features-wise, there will be Bluetooth connectivity, navigation or Google Maps (depending on screen), music control and other crucial vehicular info. Ather Rizta will break covers at the company’s Community Day event on 6th April 2024. Powertrains could be shared with Ather 450S and the company is likely to keep pricing competitive.