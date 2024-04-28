Bajaj Pulsar 400 Leaks Ahead Of Launch – New Front Look, Design

Ahead of launch, Bajaj Pulsar 400 photos have now leaked – It shows an all new headlight design

One of the most anticipated two-wheelers this year is Bajaj’s new flagship – the Pulsar 400. It is scheduled for launch on 3rd May, 2024. It will be interesting to see if the biggest Pulsar can deliver better results than the Dominar 400.

Bajaj Pulsar 400 Leaks – First Undisguised Spy Shots

Ahead of launch, the all new Pulsar 400 has leaked online. While Pulsar 400 is expected to be affordably priced, it won’t be compromising on the equipment list. It gets an all new front face, new tank design, perimeter frame, etc.

Pulsar 400 is expected to get a fully digital instrument cluster with a comprehensive range of smartphone-based connectivity features. Turn-by-turn navigation could be part of the package. Onboard the Dominar 400, Bajaj already offers a split reverse LCD display. A refreshed version of the same could be used, but an entirely new, full colour display seems more desirable.

Pulsar 400 is expected to have the most aerodynamic profile among the entire Pulsar range. Bajaj could be looking to position the Pulsar 400 as one of the fastest in its class. It will help achieve a clear differentiation with rivals such as Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, Hero Mavrick 440, BMW G310R and TVS Apache RR 310.

With speed and acceleration in focus, Bajaj Pulsar 400 will be getting a wider tyre at the rear. Wheel size will be 17-inch at both ends. Dual-channel ABS will be available as standard. At rear, Pulsar 400 will have a monoshock suspension.

Bajaj Pulsar 400 – Engine

For the biggest ever Pulsar, Bajaj will be keen to ensure optimal performance. However, cost considerations will also be there. To target a larger segment of buyers, Pulsar 400 will need to be launched at an affordable price point.

From a cost perspective, Pulsar 400 could borrow the 373cc single cylinder engine from the Dominar. This engine can also be seen with the KTM 390 Adventure and RC 390. Although, the power and torque output are different for the Dominar and the KTM bikes.

Bajaj Pulsar 400 price

New Pulsar 400 could be launched at a starting price of around Rs 2.10 lakh. However, if an initial, limited period offer is applied, a sub-2 lakh pricing is also possible. Spy shots are credited to V12 Allies

