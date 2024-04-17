Bajaj Pulsar 400 Render Before Launch – 6 New Colours

When launched, Bajaj Pulsar 400 is likely to undercut rivals like Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, Hero Mavrick, Harley-Davidson X440 and others

Pulsar is the beating and pulsating heart of Bajaj Auto’s motorcycle arm. The company has gone strength to strength with the Pulsar brand and has expanded the lineup from just a 150cc bike to multiple 125cc, 150cc, 160cc, 180cc, 200cc, 220cc and 250cc bikes. Now is the time to witness the “Biggest Ever Pulsar” that is set to launch on May 3rd.

Bajaj Pulsar 400 Rendered

With Pulsar brand, Bajaj intends to revv the hearts of motorcycling enthusiasts. So, it has to strike the right balance between design, performance along with features and equipment. Rushlane’s render of Pulsar 400 aims to be just that. Rendering artist Pratyush Rout has stuck to the core Bajaj Pulsar ethos while imagining this render.

We reckon that our render does a splendid job of capturing what “Biggest Ever Pulsar” could be like. Brawny design? Check. Massive presence? Check. Premium componentry? Check. Pulsar DNA? Check. The colour schemes used on our Bajaj Pulsar 400 render also adhere to what the company is currently offering with current Pulsars.

As confirmed by Bajaj Auto CEO, Rajiv Bajaj, “Biggest Pulsar Ever” is in the making and is likely to launch on May 3rd, 2024. Ever since the news broke out, there has been a massive wave of interest and anticipation towards this upcoming product.

We can see an overall Pulsar N series design language, that has been proportionately bulked up. Owing to the large displacement, there is a larger exhaust too that adds a lot of visual bulk. Contributing to that effect are beefy USD telescopic front forks finished in gold, sharper and meaner-looking tank shrouds and a larger tank shroud.

Split seats and clip-on handlebars lens a sporty appeal. Rear subframe is quite a bit raised, usually seen in a delta box chassis. Tank contours and heel plates look like they provide quite a bit of leverage to attack corners. Tail tidy would look nicer, but this setup is a lot more practical. Rear set footpegs for committed posture and premium ORVM stalks are notable.

Which engine will it pack?

Where powertrains are concerned, our render has a single-cylinder unit that gets a liquid cooling jacket with a large radiator, DOHC 4V engine head and Bajaj’s proprietary DTS-i twin spark technology. Overall, this larger engine looks very proportionate when compared to the body.

Currently, Bajaj manufactures three high-capacity single-cylinder engines for legacy manufacturers like KTM and Triumph. We have a 373cc engine that generates around 40 bhp and 35 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox which is seen in Dominar 400. There’s a 398.15cc engine with around 40 bhp and 37.5 Nm as seen on Triumph 400 range.

Then there’s the newer 398.63cc engine that develops around 45 bhp and 39 Nm which is plonked on KTM’s new 390 Duke and seen on the upcoming 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro. All these engines get DOHC 4V head, liquid cooling and are mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The possibility of Pulsar 400 getting the same engine as the current Dominar 400 seems to be more prevalent.