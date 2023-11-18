Top 10 Motorcycle Sales October 2023 – Splendor, Pulsar, Classic 350

Motorcycle sales improved 28.21% YoY in October 2023 to cross the 10 lakh unit mark

The festive period in October 2023 has hugely benefited the two wheeler segment which saw motorcycle sales grow both on a YoY and MoM basis. Having listed out both top 10 two wheelers and top 10 scooters sold during the past month, we now have a look at motorcycle sales, comparing them both year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM).

Hero Splendor, Honda Shine, Bajaj Pulsar – Top 10 Bestselling Motorcycles

Total motorcycle sales improved by 28.21 percent YoY to 10,25,250 units, up from 7,99,656 units sold in October 2022. This was a volume growth of 2,25,594 units. MoM sales also saw a 12.98 percent growth from 9,07,433 units sold in September 2023. Out of a total of 10,25,250 units, Hero MotoCorp witnessed total sales of 5,06,985 units during the past month with four of its model lineup contributing to around 50% of market share in this list.

Hero Splendor topped the list of best-selling motorcycles last month with 3,11,031 units sold. This was an 18.84 percent YoY growth from 2,61,721 units sold in October 2022 while sales dipped 2.71 percent over 3,19,692 units sold in September 2023. Hero Splendor commands a 30.34 percent share on this list, down from 35.23 percent held in September 2023.

Honda Shine was at No. 2 with 1,63,587 units sold, up 24.96 percent from 1,30,916 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales also grew by 1.26 percent from 1,61,544 units sold in September 2023. Volume growth for Shine was 32,671 units YoY and 2,043 units MoM.

Bajaj Pulsar was the third best-selling motorcycle last month with 1,61,572 units sold, up 41.89 percent when compared to 1,13,870 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales grew by 34.50 percent from 1,20,126 units sold in September 2023, taking up market share to 15.76 percent from 13.24 percent MoM. Bajaj Auto is actively testing a new 150cc commuter bike which could be a new CT150X.

Hero HF Deluxe followed with a 50.77 percent YoY and 39.95 percent MoM growth to 1,17,719 units sold in October 2023. There had been 78,076 units and 84,118 units sold in October 2022 and September 2023 respectively.

Motorcycles with sub-1 lakh units sold

Bajaj Platina sales grew by 28.87 percent to 74,539 units in October 2023, up from 57,842 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales also improved by 53.33 percent from 48,615 units sold in September 2023. It was followed by the TVS Raider with 47,483 units sold last month, up nearly two fold by 96.59 percent over 24,153 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales however, fell by 2.60 percent over 48,753 units sold in September 2023.

The top 10 motorcycle sales list also included Hero Passion (40,759 units), TVS Apache (39,187 units), Hero Glamour (37,476 units) and RE Classic 350 (31,897 units) all of which posted YoY and MoM growth except for the Apache, sales of which fell by 4.39 percent MoM.