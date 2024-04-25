BMW i5 M60 xDrive Launched In India – Costs Rs. 1.2Cr, Goes 100Km/h In 3.8s

Globally, BMW i5 rivals the likes of Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, Tesla Model 3 and EQE sedan from Mercedes-Benz

Legacy German luxury and performance car manufacturer, BMW, launched its 6th electric offering in India in the form of BMW i5 M60 xDrive. Based on the 8th Gen BMW 5 Series, i5 M60 xDrive incorporates all the necessary attributes from ‘M’ division and blends them with sustainability of ‘I’ division.

BMW i5 M60 xDrive Launched In India

Representing BMW’s relentless pursuit of creating ultimate driving machines, Indian EV space has been graced with the launch of i5 M60 xDrive. This is a CBU and is launched in India in the sole M60 xDrive variant. Pricing for BMW i5 M60 xDrive is Rs. 1,19,50,000 (ex-sh) and it comes with a standard 2 year or unlimited km warranty. Battery gets 8 year or 1,60,000 km warranty.

There is an Alpine White non-metallic colour. Metallic shades include M Brooklyn Grey, M Carbon Black, Cape York green, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey, Oxide Grey, Mineral White. Individual paintworks are offered too and these include Frozen Portimao Blue, Frozen Deep Grey, Frozen Pure Grey and Tansanite Blue.

As standard, interior trim options on BMW i5 M60 xDrive is in Carbon Fibre with Alcantara / Veganza | Black upholstery options. Upgrades to upholstery are in the form of Veganza and Leather Merino. Overall exterior design is typical 5 Series and highlights with i5 M60 xDrive are the illuminated BMW Kidney Grills, adaptive LED headlights, vertical LED DRL signatures, L-shaped rear tail lights, M spoiler and 20-inch M-light alloy wheels among others.

BMW is known for its beautifully put-together and meticulously crafted interiors. i5 M60 is not different. On the inside, we get generous space and modern functionality, both of which are expected from a 5 Series based vehicle. Layered dashboard and BMW curved displays grab all the attention.

These screens run on M specific displays. Notable interior attributes are carbon fibre trims, massive panorama skyroof, sports seats with active seat ventilation function at the front, classic 3-spoke M leather steering wheel and 18 speakers with 655W Bowers & Wilkins speakers among others. Sports seats are standard, but buyers can opt for comfort seats too.

Performance

Considering we are talking about a BMW, performance is the juiciest part and i5 M60 xDrive doesn’t disappoint. We get two highly integrated electric drive units – one for each axle. The exhilarating performance metrics include a 230 km/h top speed and an insane 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds.

This performance is enabled with the help of two electric motors an AWD layout with a total system output of 601 bhp and 795 Nm. These motors draw power from an 81.2 kWh battery pack promising a WLTP range of 516 km on a single charge. BMW offers a complementary 11 kW wall box AC charger and a 22 kW AC charger is offered as an option.

Statement from BMW Group India

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “With the first-ever BMW 15 M60 xDrive, you can expect nothing short of a completely electrifying experience. It brings together the legacy of eight generations of the sportiest executive sedan the ‘5’, adrenaline laden performance of ‘M’ and the sustainability of ‘I’.

As the sixth electric offering from BMW Group India, the BMW 15 M60 xDrive will further reinforce our leadership in the Indian luxury electric mobility segment. With uncompromised performance that defines exhilaration for the modern era, it is an experience engineered for unbridled excitement and unparalleled thrills.”