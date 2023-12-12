BYD Compact Electric SUV Leaks Before Launch – Creta EV, Curvv EV Rival

BYD Yuan UP can be a possibility for India, considering the impending electrification of compact SUV segment

In its home market China, BYD sells an extensive range of electric cars under Dynasty and Ocean series. Both of these have multiple sub-brands including Yuan. As revealed via homologation documents, the Yuan range will soon see the addition of Yuan UP compact electric SUV.

BYD Yuan UP electric SUV homologated in China

BYD Yuan UP is scheduled to be officially revealed in the first half of CY2024. Ahead of that, some of the details about the electric SUV have been leaked via documents related to regulatory compliance.

In China, the necessary approvals including the homologation certificate are provided by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). In India, such processes are handled by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

The difference is that MIIT reveals pictures along with the information, whereas only technical details are revealed by ARAI. MIIT’s approach can be worrying, as carmakers generally try to keep things under wraps till the launch day. A new product getting completely revealed before launch kills all the suspense for enthusiasts. But that’s the way MIIT operates.

BYD Yuan UP specs, performance

As per the details revealed, BYD Yuan UP electric SUV will be offered in a 5-seat configuration. The SUV is 4,310 mm long, 1,830 mm wide and 1,675 mm tall. Wheelbase is 2,620 mm. There will be two powertrain options. Model TZ180XSF will be equipped with a 70-kW motor, whereas model TZ200XSW will have a 130-kW motor. With motor capacity close to double, a significant difference can be expected in the performance of the two variants.

The electric motor to be used is manufactured by Hefei BYD Automobile Co. The battery pack will be supplied by Wuwei Findream Co. Both of these are subsidiaries of BYD. Yuan UP electric SUV has curb weight of 1430 kg and 1540 kg, based on the powertrain selected. Top speed of the SUV is capped at 160 km/h.

In terms of design, BYD Yuan UP SUV borrows styling cues from the recently unveiled Song L electric crossover SUV. Some of the optional features include a panoramic sunroof and a sleek rear spoiler. Wheel options include 16-inch and 17-inch, shod with 215/65 and 215/60 tyres, respectively.

BYD Yuan UP launch

When launched, Yuan UP will be the smallest EV in this range. Yuan sub-brand currently has Yuan Plus, Yuan Pro and Yuan Plus Champion Edition. Yuan Plus is sold in India as Atto 3. Yuan UP SUV is expected to be launched at a starting price of Rs 100,000 yuan (approx. Rs 11.72 lakh).

As BYD sources most of the core components including battery packs and electric motors from its subsidiaries, it is able to achieve an affordable price point. If launched in India, BYD Yuan UP electric SUV will take on MG ZS EV and upcoming rivals such as Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE.05, Maruti Suzuki eVX and Tata Curvv EV.