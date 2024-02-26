BYD New Hybrid Sedan Cheaper Than Brezza – 80k Yuan (Rs 9.11 Lakh)

Glory Edition of BYD Qin Plus DM-i plug-in hybrid sedan will help accelerate the switch from ICE to EVs

Amidst a slowing economy in China, consumers are looking for affordably priced EVs. To cater to this segment and to promote faster adoption of EVs, BYD has launched a new Glory Edition of the Qin Plus DM-i plug-in hybrid sedan. Available at a starting price of 79,800 yuan (~ $11,000 or Rs 9.11 lakh), the new hybrid variant is set to give some serious competition to popular rivals such as Volkswagen Lavida and Toyota Corolla.

50% cheaper than Toyota Prius hybrid

Considered as the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD has been expanding its portfolio across both entry-level and premium segments. While BYD is predominantly oriented towards fully-electric vehicles, models like Qin Plus DM-i showcase its capabilities in the hybrid segment as well.

The earlier base variant of Qin Plus DM-i was priced around 20,000 yuan (Rs 2.35 lakh) more. Even that model was competitively priced in comparison to rivals. But with the new Glory Edition of Qin Plus DM-i, BYD is looking to create a major disruption in the Class-A (compact) car segment.

With consumer preferences in China shifting to affordably priced EVs, Glory Edition of Qin Plus DM-i can be a serious threat to rivals. Take for example Volkswagen Lavida, which is one of the bestselling cars in China. The new Glory Edition of Qin Plus DM-i is around 15% cheaper than Lavida.

Similarly, the Glory Edition undercuts the base version of Toyota Corolla by more than 40%. In comparison to the hybrid Toyota Prius, the Glory Edition is more than 50% cheaper. With significant differences in pricing and considering the prevailing economic outlook, it is possible that many car buyers in China may prefer the new Glory Edition of Qin Plus DM-i hybrid sedan.

BYD Qin Plus DM-i – Powertrain

All variants of Qin Plus DM-i including the new Glory Edition share the same powertrain. There’s a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 110 hp of max power and 135 Nm of peak torque. The integrated electric motor is available in two configurations – 180 hp / 316 Nm and 197 hp / 325 Nm.

Two battery pack options are available – a 8.32 kWh and an 18.32 kWh unit. It is likely that the Glory Edition is equipped with the lower capacity battery pack. Glory Edition has an all-electric range of 55 km.

BYD Qin Plus DM-i Glory Edition – Key features

While priced affordably, the Glory Edition of Qin Plus DM-i hybrid sedan does not compromise on comfort and convenience. The cabin is well-equipped with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Interiors can be further enhanced with leather seats and leather dashboard and metal speaker grilles and air vents. BYD has big plans for the Indian market as well. Some of the upcoming possibilities include BYD Dolphin EV, BYD Seal, BYD Seagull and BYD Sea Lion.