BYD Sea Lion Electric SUV Trademarked In India – 700 Km Range

With advanced features and range of around 700 km, BYD Sea Lion is a mid-size electric SUV

BYD (Build Your Dreams) is a leading global manufacturer of electric vehicles. Counting BEVs plus PHEVs together, BYD was ahead of Tesla in overall sales in 2022. In Indian market, BYD currently offers the Otto 3 five-seater electric SUV.

With the Indian market expected to witness higher EV sales in coming years, BYD is planning to expand its portfolio. The company has trademarked ‘Sea Lion’ name in India. With more products, BYD will also be looking to challenge Tesla. The latter is likely to start manufacturing in India soon. Tesla had recently leased 5,850 sq. ft. of office space in Pune.

BYD Sea Lion – what to expect?

BYD is testing a new model abroad, which is expected to be the Sea Lion SUV. It will be a midsize electric SUV, nearing 4,770 mm in length. It will be 1,910 mm wide, 1,620 mm tall and have a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. BYD Sea Lion will be positioned above the Atto 3 electric SUV. As compared to Atto 3, upcoming BYD Sea Lion is 315 mm longer, 35 mm wider and 5 mm taller. Sea Lion has 180 mm of additional wheelbase. It is likely to be underpinned by BYD’s e-platform 3.0.

Spotted Sea Lion test mule reveals a sporty design, with top-mounted headlamps, rugged bumper and a trapezoidal grille section. LED DRLs appear to be placed below the headlamps. The SUV has a coupe-like tapering roofline, one of its signature features.

As evident from the test mule, the SUV has a 5-seat arrangement. It is possible that the SUV could get blacked-out B and C pillars. At rear, the SUV gets an aggressive roof mounted spoiler, heavily raked windshield and prominent bumper. Tail lights have the same design as that of the headlamps.

Inside, BYD Sea Lion electric SUV is expected to get a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen, along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The test mule can be seen with a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. One can also notice the small-sized drive selector. Something similar was earlier spotted with upcoming BYD Seal sedan.

BYD Sea Lion range, specs

BYD could equip Sea Lion electric SUV with an 82.5kWh battery pack. Range could be around 700 km. Both rear wheel and all-wheel drive options will be available. The former will have a single motor setup, capable of generating 204 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. Atto 3 has the same configuration.

The all-wheel drive variant will have a dual-motor setup. Combined power and torque could be 530 hp. The front and rear motors will generate 217 hp and 313 hp, respectively. With these specs, BYD Sea Lion will be a capable rival to Tesla Model Y. Comparing the base-spec variants, Tesla Model Y generates 60 hp more than BYD Sea Lion. But when comparing top-spec models, Tesla Y output is 45 hp less than Sea Lion. Apart from Tesla, BYD Sea Lion could also be a rival to upcoming Mahindra BE range of electric SUVs.