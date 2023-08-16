Mahindra Bolero Electric Launch Confirmed – New Logo, Anthem By AR Rahman

By electrifying existing models, Mahindra will be able to retain the brand equity associated with the respective SUVs

Last year, Mahindra had unveiled its upcoming born-electric range of SUVs. It included XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. In coming years, Mahindra electric portfolio will have a lot more options to choose from. At the ongoing global event in South Africa, Mahindra has confirmed that it will be electrifying all its existing ICE SUVs.

Good thing is that electrification of existing ICE SUVs won’t be the usual retrofit project. All the electrified ICE SUVs will be based on the company’s new INGLO platform. Of course, some tweaks will be needed to accommodate the respective body styles. Excluding the signature features of these SUVs, everything else including the chassis will be new. Electrified ICE SUVs will also get new names in the form of a ‘dot e’ suffix.

Mahindra electrified ICE SUVs to get single or dual motor powertrains

For upcoming Thar.e, Scorpio.e and Bolero.e, powertrain options could be single or dual-motor setup. The electric powertrains will be sourced from Volkswagen and Valeo. As revealed at the ongoing global conference in South Africa, there will be a total of three powertrain options.

In the front motor setup sourced from VW, power and torque output will be 110 PS and 135 Nm. In rear motor setup from VW, power and torque will be 285 PS and 535 Nm. In rear motor setup provided by Valeo, the numbers will be 231 PS and 380 Nm. Users will have the option to choose powertrain options for all these electrified SUVs.

Prices will vary based on various factors, one of which will be the type and capacity of the battery pack. However, such details are yet to be revealed. Key aspects such as range and launch timelines of these electrified ICE SUVs are also not known. However, it is likely that the next electric launch from Mahindra will be XUV.e8. It is essentially the electric version of XUV700. It has been spotted on road tests in recent months.

Mahindra electrified ICE SUVs to have a new look

While retaining the core silhouette and signature features, Mahindra’s electrified ICE SUVs will have a refreshed look and feel. This approach is clearly evident with the Thar electric SUV unveiled at the ongoing event. The focus will be on achieving a more futuristic look and feel. It will also work to create a distinctive brand identity in comparison to the ICE counterparts.

Mahindra’s electrified ICE SUVs will also be using a new logo. But for existing XUV400, the twin-peaks logo in copper finish will be carried forward. It is possible that Mahindra may introduce the new logo for XUV400 when it too is shifted to the INGLO platform. Meanwhile, Mahindra will continue to sell the ICE SUVs. These will be available, as per Mahindra’s electrification strategy and roadmap. Mahindra has plans to achieve 25% electric SUV sales by 2027.

Mahindra Electric Automobiles, in collaboration with music maestro AR Rahman, introduces an innovative sonic identity for their upcoming range of born electric vehicles. Crafted with over 75 meticulously designed sounds, including drive sounds and experience modes, the collaboration aims to enhance the auditory experience of electric SUVs.

Partnering with HARMAN and Dolby Laboratories, the integration of Dolby Atmos audio technology further elevates the sensory journey. The brand anthem, “Le Chalaang,” reflects Mahindra’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. This sonic venture not only adds a distinctive auditory dimension but also aligns the brand’s Indian roots with its global aspirations, offering a unique blend of tradition and modernity in the pursuit of a greener future.