Citroen Basalt Vision Is C3 Based SUV Coupe To Rival Tata Curvv – Debuts 27th March 2024

Excluding the SUV-coupe styled rear section, most other features of Citroen Basalt Vision are likely to be largely the same as C3 Aircross

Part of Citroen’s C-Cubed Program, the Basalt Vision compact SUV Coupe has been teased for the first time ever. Testing for the same has been ongoing for some months now. It will debut on March 27th, 2024. With its tapering, coupe-styled roof, Citroen Basalt Vision will be one of the unique offerings in its price range.

Citroen Basalt Vision could be around 4.3 meters in length, which is the same size as C3 Aircross. It will primarily compete with upcoming Tata Curvv along with other compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and MG Astor.

Citroen Basalt Vision features

Company’s new teaser shows rear coupe sloping roofline. This will be the primary attraction of the car and will distinguish it from rivals. The teaser also shows shark fin antennae like C3 Aircross and features LED tail lights, which is a first for any C-Cubed vehicle from Citroen. Company mentioned that it is specially developed for needs and desires of consumers in India.

Test mules of Basalt Vision have been spotted in full camouflage, with additional layers at front and rear. That’s where the Coupe SUV will be getting most of its exclusive features. As compared to C3 and C3 Aircross, changes are expected across the front grille, bumper and fog lamp housing. Shared features will include the headlamps and LED DRLs.

As seen with the test mules, the sculpted design of the bonnet and angle of A-pillar appears the same as that of C3 and C3 Aircross. Side profile is largely the same as well. It includes rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signals and flap-type door handles. At rear, hints of a coupe-like stance are evident.

Inside, Citroen Basalt Vision will borrow heavily from C3 hatch and C3 Aircross. Some of the expected features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument display, powered ORVMs, connectivity features, 12V socket, automatic AC, engine start/stop and keyless entry.

We expect a rejig with features including auto AC, push-button start, keyless entry, auto-dimming IRVM, probably a sunroof, LED headlights and more. Safety features will include ESP, hill hold, tyre pressure monitoring system, rearview camera and parking sensors and ABS with EBD along with 6 airbags as standard.

Powertrain Options

Engine options for Citroen Basalt Vision are likely to be the same as that of C3 Aircross. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor generates 110 PS and 190 Nm in manual guise and the recently launched Automatique 6-speed torque converter boasts higher torque output. It is not yet clear whether Citroen will call this Coupe SUV Basalt Vision or C3X.

That said, it will debut on 27th March 2024 in a couple of days and will be the showcase of Citroen’s new direction in Indian market. We hope there is an improved safety proposition with Citroen Basalt Vision when compared to the 0-stars scored by eC3 in GNCAP assessments.