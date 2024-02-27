Creta N Line Launch On 11th March – First Official Teaser Reveals New Details

With Creta getting the N Line treatment for the first time, it has potential to emerge as the top selling N Line variant in India

For folks who prefer exclusivity, Hyundai offers the N Line models across multiple global markets. In India, N Line option is currently available with i20 and Venue. Joining the list will be new Creta that has already recorded more than 50k bookings within one month of launch.

Creta N Line – First Teaser

Ahead of launch, the first official teaser of the new Creta N Line is out. Hyundai has shared the teaser on their social media channels. Along with the teaser, Hyundai has shared – “Brace yourself for power and precision! Our upcoming N Line is charging through, ready to own the streets. Get ready to experience the rush of unstoppable force. Unleashing soon.” Take a look at the teaser below.

Brace yourself for power and precision! Our upcoming N Line is charging through, ready to own the streets. Get ready to experience the rush of unstoppable force.

Unleashing soon.#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #HyundaiNLine #NLine #ILoveHyundai pic.twitter.com/303iJHXVEn — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) February 26, 2024

Creta N Line will be available in new colour options including a dark blue and a matte grey shade. It will be getting signature features of N Line variants such as the red accents across the front, side and rear. The brake callipers also get the red treatment. While the headlamps and DRLs are the same, Creta N Line gets a new front grille and bumper design. Whether or not it looks better than the one seen with the standard model is a subjective matter.

Side profile has been updated with a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Top-spec variants of the existing model are equipped with R17 diamond cut alloy wheels. The red skirting brings more dynamism to the SUV’s sporty profile. At rear, the updated bumper looks jazzier with new elements and red accents. The connected tail lamps are the same as the current model.

Creta N Line – Interior updates

On the inside, Creta N Line will have a sporty all-black theme. N Line badging will be there on the seats, along with red accents on the dashboard, steering wheel, infotainment system and gear knob. Visual impact will be further enhanced with the addition of red stitching. Hyundai Creta N Line will be getting aluminium race pedals, sporty three-spoke steering wheel and larger paddle shifters. Some other new features can also be added.

Creta N Line driving dynamics

Users can expect improved drive experience with Creta N Line variant. Hyundai is likely to introduce changes to the suspension and exhaust setup to achieve sportier ride quality. Creta N Line will have two variants – N8 and N10. Both variants will be equipped with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 160 PS of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. 7-speed DCT automatic transmission will be common across both variants. The N10 will get an additional 6-speed manual transmission.

Creta N Line price

Hyundai Creta N Line will be around Rs 1 lakh costlier than the respective standard variants. The existing 1.5-litre turbo petrol variants SX(O) and SX (O) DT are priced at Rs 20 lakh and Rs 20.15 lakh, respectively. Top-spec variant of Creta N Line will hence cost more than Rs 21 lakh.

Creta variants with the 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine are available in the price range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18.85 lakh. Creta turbo diesel variants are available in the price range of Rs 12.45 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh.