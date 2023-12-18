Custom Classic 350 Build Costs Rs. 1 Lakh – Few Harley-Davidson Parts

This Royal Enfield custom Classic 350 build costs Rs. 1 lakh excluding donor vehicle and has twin circular headlight and dual jerrycans as highlights

Modifications and Royal Enfield almost go hand in hand. The iconic British motorcycle manufacturer is a favourite among modification community in India. With a vanilla design, Royal Enfield motorcycles offer a blank canvas for modders to paint their vision. One such vision is to convert a Royal Enfield Classic 350 into a continental tourer.

Custom Classic 350 Build Costs Rs. 1 Lakh

The amount of modifications is so extensive, that one can barely recognise it as a Royal Enfield Classic 350. We have seen many mod jobs with design flair. But this custom Classic 350 build stresses functionality and looks purposeful. The total bill for this build is over Rs. 1 lakh (excluding donor vehicle).

Donor vehicle for this build is a BS4 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition Airborne Blue. This motorcycle is now completely reworked with a black vinyl wrap along with extensive changes and upgrades to create a monstrous looking custom Classic 350 motorcycle with two jerrycans and 16 LED projector auxiliary lights.

Owner Satyakam Banerjee was going for a long-tour-friendly version of his Classic 350. When we say long tour, uncharted routes were part of the consideration as well, hence the 2 5L jerry cans. Overall, the build has come out spectacular with a ton of modifications that required custom fabrication along with sourcing parts from Harley-Davidson and Yamaha R15.

This build is still a work in progress as the owner gets new ideas to execute on his motorcycle. As of now, this custom Classic 350 build includes a fully self-modified headlight area, custom front headlight inner frames made of steel, windshield from Himalayan along with wind extender, custom designed and fabricated instrument console frame among others.

Extensive modifications

Other notable mods include front disc brake covers that lend a sleek look, an aero cover for front wheel, front leg guard with LED projector HJG auxiliary lights and tied with black rope, a single-piece 1.5 seat design for comfort, Classic 500’s engine clutch plate and pressure plate, side stand extender, a beefy sump guard and foldable ORVMs with indicators from R15.

The two jerry cans finished in black stand out. Himalayan’s windscreen give it a completely different look. Owner has gone with Harley-Davidson’s side vintage number plate along with tail lamps. The main attraction of this build has to be the dual circular LED headlights with protective grills that lend it an animalistic look.

Inside of the circular cavity of Himalayan’s windscreen, there are auxiliary lights. Speaking of auxiliary lights, there are a total of 16 projector LEDs on this motorcycle. Motorcycle’s original fuel tank, side body panels and other elements are retained. But the swingarm is extended by 2 inches for better highway stability.

There are new alloy wheels wrapped with rear 150/90-15 MRF Ralco groove tyre. There’s no rear section and entire build is kept tidy over here. This level of tidiness is susceptible for splashes, though. The K9 Megatron lettering on fuel tank and side panels grab attention as well.