Electric Car Gets Stranded – As Battery Pack Falls Off While Driving

Most new technologies take years to perfect, which seems to be the case with battery swapping systems in use with EVs

When evaluating all that can go wrong with an EV, the first thoughts are about the vehicle catching fire. It’s only natural, as such cases are reported frequently. The other most common fear is about getting stranded with a drained battery pack.

Now, a new problem seems to have emerged for EVs that rely on swappable battery tech. This latest incident involves a Geely Cao Cao 60 SUV that dropped its battery pack on the road while driving on a busy highway. Thankfully, no one was hurt in this incident. However, it raises questions about the safety of EVs that use swappable battery tech.

EV ejects battery pack while driving – what went wrong?

This latest EV incident occurred in Chengdu on the Second Ring Road. It involved a Cao Cao 60 electric SUV. These EVs are being used as part of Geely’s ride-hailing service named Cao Cao Mobility. The battery pack can be seen lying on the road, while the SUV is left stranded in the middle of the highway. There’s nothing the driver can do except wait for assistance. Both the SUV and the battery pack will probably need to be transported to a repair shop or the nearest swapping station.

There can be multiple reasons that could have caused this incident. The battery pack’s top and bottom surfaces seem to be using thick sheets of metal. It could also be a composite carbon fibre material to achieve a lightweight profile. Multiple holes can be seen, which indicates that the battery pack is secured to the EV’s underbelly using fasteners. It could even be a quick release clamping system to achieve faster battery swaps.

It is likely that the battery swapping was not performed as per the instruction’s manual. The fasteners could be loose, which could have eventually loosened further due to vibrations. EV battery packs are quite heavy, which can put significant stress on the fasteners. For reference Tesla Model S battery pack weighs more than half a ton.

Major accident averted

An EV losing its battery pack while driving on a busy highway could have led to a serious accident. There could have been a multiple vehicle collision, as the SUV came to a halt in the middle of the highway. The large battery pack lying on the road is another risk factor. Thankfully, no such incidents happened.

Battery swapping offers benefits such as quick refuelling. Users don’t need to pay for the cost of the battery pack. Battery swapping allows taxis to spend more time on the road, rather than waiting at a charging station. Hopefully, this case of the battery falling off while driving is just a one-time anomaly. Geely will probably find a permanent fix, after conducting the necessary investigations.