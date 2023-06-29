Facelift Kia Seltos HTK and HTK+ Variant Interiors Leak – New Details

With the outgoing model, HTK+ trim is by far the most VFM and with Kia Seltos facelift, there are additions that will give more value to buyers

Ever since its debut, Kia Seltos has been a popular choice in compact SUV space. It shares its underpinnings and powertrains with its cousin Hyundai Creta, which is the highest-seller in this space. Kia is facelifting Seltos for India like it has in various global markets.

For starters, there will be slight differences with global Kia Seltos facelift and India-spec Kia Seltos facelift. We have observed this with subtle changes in rear design for the India-spec model and its interiors. Testing in India is underway and recent test mules revolve around lower-tier trim levels.

Kia Seltos Facelift Lower Variants – HTK is now more feature-loaded

When we say lower-tier trim levels, we don’t mean base HTE trim. Instead, we’re talking about HTK and HTK+ trims. There is a significant overhaul when we talk about the lower trims levels. Kia Seltos has seven trim levels and multiple variants per trim level. Starting with HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X Line.

HTK is one above base HTE trim and with the facelift, Kia is adding front parking sensors and a fully digital instrument console. Both of these features were not on offer before. There might be other feature additions, but with the pictures that we have managed to get, we can deduce these. We hope rear washer and wiper are added with HTK too.

With the outgoing model, even the top-spec X Line trim didn’t get a fully digital instrument cluster. There is a new button in the center console to turn on/off front parking sensors as well. The 8” infotainment screen with smartphone connectivity is similar to the outgoing model and so is its manual HVAC panel with rear AC vents.

Facelift Kia Seltos HTK+ got even more VFM

Changes with HTK+ are even more profound. For starters, Kia is offering all the above-mentioned elements from new HTK on HTK+. On top of it, Kia Seltos facelift HTK+ gets automatic climate control as well. Which was not the case before. That said, this is not dual-zone climate control as we previously showed with top-spec trims.

The HVAC panel is identical to what outgoing Seltos packs with top trims. We can spot new changes like the Type-C charging port in the center console. This was Type-A before and had a flap to access it, which is not the case anymore. HTK+ has always been the most VFM trim in Seltos’ lineup with cruise control, push-button start, alloy wheels and a plethora of features.

Now, Kia has added a fully digital instrument screen and automatic climate control. Electronic parking brakes are likely to be with top trims only. Cluster design is same as Carens in Tech Line and different cluster design for GT Line variants. The 1.5L NA petrol engine (113 bhp, 144 Nm, 6MT, CVT) and 1.5L diesel engine (113 bhp, 250 Nm, 6iMT, 6TC) will remain as is. The new 1.5L turbo petrol engine (158 bhp, 253 Nm) will be a welcome addition.