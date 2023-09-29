Ford Patents Floor-Mounted Airbag System – PV And CV Use?

Although a patent has been filed, it is not certain if or when Ford will be installing the new airbag system on its vehicles

Innovations have played a key role in the transformation of auto industry. While earlier ideas focused on mechanical aspects, the current emphasis is on tech upgrades and advanced safety systems. A relevant example is this new floor-mounted airbag system being developed by Ford.

Ford patents floor-mounted airbag system

Patent sketches reveal a C-shaped airbag curtain that is designed to deploy between the rear passenger seat and the cargo bay. In case of a collision, there is always a risk of items placed in the cargo bay hitting the rear passengers. As of now, there is hardly any dedicated protection mechanism to deal with such eventualities.

The seats may themselves act as a barrier. But that won’t be enough if the projectiles fly over the seat. That’s where Ford’s new airbag system can play a key role in protecting the occupants. Ford’s new floor-mounted airbag curtain seems especially relevant for vehicles that have more space between the seat and the roof. The airbag will function in the same way as the standard airbags used in a car.

In case of a collision, sensors will program the airbag to inflate. At the same time, the airbag will be hauled up with the help of a tether and retractor. The airbag will deflate into a C-shaped barrier, effectively blocking the cargo from hitting rear passengers. Ford’s C-shaped airbag curtain will create a tight fit, all the way to the roof of the vehicle.

This will ensure that even the smallest of projectiles are blocked. Ford has also shown another version, where the airbag stretches over the rear seatback when deployed. This will add an extra layer of protection for rear passengers. As of now, Ford’s floor-mounted airbag curtain seems most suitable for cargo vans and other similar vehicles. It is yet to be seen whether pickup trucks incorporate this airbag system, considering Ford is one of the largest pickup truck manufacturers.

Innovations can prompt new regulations

Because pickup trucks usually have their load bay physically separated from passenger cabin. That said, we can think of a few pickup trucks like Hyundai Santa Cruz or recently spied Force Gurkha Pickup here in India that miss out on physically separated load bay. This genre of vehicles can benefit from airbag tech that Ford is investing in.

Over the years, many innovations in the auto industry have been turned into mandatory regulations for OEMs to follow. Some examples include seatbelts, airbags, seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters, ABS and rear parking sensors. Ford’s new floor-mounted airbag system could go mainstream in the future. As of now, there isn’t any regulation regarding protection of rear passengers from items kept in the cargo bay.

It’s good to see that Ford is working proactively to improve occupant safety. It is possible that newer versions of the airbag could be created in the future and used for various other needs. Ford’s floor-mounted airbag curtain could find applications in other industries as well.