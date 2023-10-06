Harrier And Safari Bookings Open – Variants, Features, Revealed

The 1.5L turbo petrol engine option is still not in the mix – Harrier and Safari feature the same 2.0L diesel engine as before

The new Tata Motors Harrier and Safari facelifts have taken significant leaps in appeal, tech, gadgetry and premiumness. This is a good thing as competition has heated up quite a bit and the new design language will breathe a new life to Tata’s flagship twins. Bookings for the same has commenced for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 and the company has revealed most of the specs and features.

Harrier And Safari Bookings Open

Tata flagship SUVs have been through a major design overhaul. Primary inspirations are Curvv concept and Harrier.ev concept showcased at 2023 Auto Expo. We now have a brand new fascia that is much more striking than before. The new connected LED DRL signature and tail light LED signature have welcome and goodbye features too.

There are 19-inch alloy wheels now that look absolutely gangster and get aero inserts as well. This time around, both Safari and Harrier get 19-inch wheel size, unlike 18-inch and 17-inch before, respectively. Vertically-arranged bi-LED projector headlights, sequential turn indicators, new grill, blacked-out lower bumper grab attention.

Just like with recently launched Nexon and Nexon.ev, Tata is offering word-based trim levels. Tata calls them ‘Personas’. With Harrier facelift, Tata offers Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless and at the same time, Safari gets Smart, Pure, Adventure and Accomplished trims. Colour options are persona-specific too. Tata has confirmed that it will launch Dark Editions in the future too.

Interior upgrades

As revealed in the pictures, both Harrier and Safari facelifts get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that debuted with top-spec Nexon.ev Accomplished trim. This is a wide screen with will support wireless smartphone integration and a host of apps as well. Tata is offering 45W fast mobile charging too.

The overall layout is still similar to pre-facelift models. But design differences are very evident. For starters, there are new materials and finishes that vastly uplift the cabin ambience and opulence. Dual-zome auto climate control panel is now touch and toggle type similar to what we saw with Nexons as well.

The new 10.25-inch fully configurable instrument screen is similar to Nexon too and it supports full-screen navigation. The paddle shifter equipped steering wheel is new and has an illuminated Tata logo. Steering mounted controls are touch and toggle type, matching AC control panel. Centre console is redesigned and features a rotary dial with an integrated display for Terrain Response mode selector.

New sophisticated-looking gear selector and electronic parking brake along with auto-dimming IRVM, gesture-controlled powered tail gate, Alexa support, 250 voice commands and other features are notable too. Dashboard has multi-mood ambient lighting that extends to the panoramic sunroof as well. Owing to their flagship appeal, Tata has taken care of rear seat passengers with soft 2nd row headrests and rear sun shades.

Safety is improved too, with 7 airbags (additional knee airbag), 17 ESP modes, 360-degree camera, cornering fog lights, 3-point seatbelts, front parking sensors, TPMS, 11 ADAS features with the addition of adaptive cruise control are noteworthy. 10-speaker JBL music system enhances audio experience.

Specs and Dimensions

The company has revealed dimensions of both Harrier and Safari. Harrier facelift measures 4605 mm in length, 1922 mm in width, 1718 mm in height and has 2741 mm wheelbase. Owing to its 3-rd row seats, Safari is slightly longer at 4668 mm length and is 1795 mm tall, owing to its roof rails. Both have similar wheelbase and width.

Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts get the same 2.0L turbo diesel engine that generates 170 PS and 350 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic. No turbo petrol yet. Tyre sizes are 235-section with 17-inch and 18-inch wheel options, but get 245-section with larger 19-inch ones. Harrier still doesn’t get rear disc brakes as standard and Tata is still not offering independent rear suspension.

Words from the manufacturer

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “We are elated to commence the bookings of the New Harrier and Safari starting today. Our commitment to excellence, guided by the valuable feedback of our customers, has paved the way for these legends to usher into a new era of dominance.

Built on the capable OMEGARC, these SUVs continue their legacy of superior design, advanced features, premium interiors, and a robust powertrain, only reimagined to better themselves on every front. We are excited to present to you the new wave of Tata Motors SUVs and are confident that these two products will represent the capability and the aspirations of not only our customers but also that of our brand!”