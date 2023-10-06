Tata Harrier.ev Spotted – Key Inside Details Revealed

With Harrier.ev launch expected early next year, Tata could gain the early-mover advantage in mid-size electric SUV segment

As things stand now, the battle in mid-size SUV segment is limited to ICE models. But things will change dramatically in around a couple of years’ time. The likes of Mahindra and Tata are readying their respective EV offerings in this space. In case of Tata, their primary product will be Harrier.ev. The recent test mule was devoid of an exhaust system, confirming its electric powertrain.

Harrier.ev exteriors, interiors revealed

Harrier.ev has been spotted on road tests quite frequently in recent months. Tata will be looking to introduce Harrier.ev as soon as possible to establish a lead over its rivals. One of the key rivals is upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8, which is essentially an electric version of XUV700. Other OEMs like MG Motor and Hyundai are also expected to launch their respective mid-size electric SUVs in the future.

Talking about Harrier.ev, the test mule reveals that much of the exteriors are the same as the production-ready prototype that was showcased earlier this year in January at Auto Expo 2023. The core design language will also be applied to ICE-equipped Harrier facelift and Safari facelift. The primary source for design inspirations is Curvv concept SUV, representing the new design language for most of Tata’s upcoming cars and SUVs. Recently launched Nexon facelift and Nexon.ev facelift reflects the same.

Design and aesthetics

Some of the key highlights of Harrier.ev include a new closed-off grille with a horizontal slat design, a full-width LED light strip connecting the LED DRLs, split LED headlamps and a front camera. Inside, the dashboard and centre console have been refreshed. There’s a larger touchscreen with more vertical real estate, which could be more than 12 inches in size. Harrier.ev gets an electronic parking brake, as seen with the test mule.

Just like Nexon facelift, Harrier.ev gets the new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. A comprehensive range of premium features and materials will grace its interiors. Some of these include panoramic sunroof, touch-based HVAC controls, ADAS suite and 360° surround view camera.

Other highlights include automatic climate control, wireless charger, air purifier, ambient lighting and ventilated and powered front seats. Tata could also be looking to introduce some best-in-class and segment-first features. These are likely to be revealed in the days prior to launch.

Harrier.ev performance, range

Harrier.ev should be able to deliver a better performance in comparison to its ICE counterpart. One key factor is that Harrier.ev might have AWD capability with a dual motor layout. Performance improvements will also come from the new EV architecture that will be used for Harrier EV.

Specific details about the battery pack and range are currently not available. But considering how the EV industry is progressing, Harrier EV could have real-world range of around 400 to 500 km, drawing juice from a 50kWh or 60kWh battery pack. Users will also benefit from the fact that Tata Motors is continuously expanding its charging network across the country.

Image Source – MRDRACER5