Harrier And Safari Facelift Unofficial Bookings Open – Launch Soon?

The 2.0L Kryotec diesel will continue duties on upcoming Harrier and Safari facelifts – A 1.5L turbo petrol is likely too

After launching updated Nexon and Nexon.ev recently, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its flagship duo – Harrier and Safari mid-size SUVs. Recent reports suggest that a few Tata Motors dealerships have started receiving unofficial bookings for upcoming Harrier and Safari. Tata Motors hasn’t made any official announcements regarding the same.

Harrier And Safari Facelift bookings

Few Tata Motors dealerships have started to accept unofficial bookings for Harrier and Safari facelifts. Booking price is reportedly Rs. 21,000 for Harrier and Rs. 25,000 for Safari. The official bookings could commence soon too and the launch for Harrier and Safari facelift may happen by the end of this year.

There is a multitude of changes expected on Tata’s flagship SUV duo. These changes will completely transform the way they look and feel both on the outside and inside. Radical design language from Curvv concept is the primary highlight. We saw a glimpse of it with recently launched Nexon and Nexon.ev.

On the outside, there is a redesigned fascia with vertically arranged LED headlights. Just like current models, these upcoming SUVs feature a split headlight approach with LED DRLs are placed on top of headlights. There are new bumpers at the front and rear. In profile, there is not a lot of changes except for new alloy wheel design. Rear LED tail lights are all new too.

Interior upgrades include a soft touch lower dash, a brand new steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a redesigned centre console, a new touch and toggle climate control panel and a brand new free-standing instrument screen. As seen from previous spy shots, this instrument screen has more vertical real estate than the system on new Nexon. Maybe 12 inches in size?

Are EV versions launching alongside ICE Harrier and Safari?

The instrument screen is likely to be the same one as new Nexon with a fully configurable interface. This SUV duo will spawn their EV counterparts as well – Harrier.ev and Safari.ev. Will they launch alongside their ICE counterparts or at a later date, is not sure yet. The differentiating factor between ICE and EV might be in grill design and LED DRLs.

If these DRLs connect, they are electric, or not. Similar to Nexon and Nexon.ev. Some test mules have fake exhausts and some have confirmed the presence of full-width light bars with connected DRLs. ICE Harrier and Safari will feature the same 2.0L Kryotec diesel engine with 170 PS and 350 Nm, mated to either a 6MT or a 6TC. Probability of a 1.5L turbo petrol is likely on the cards too.

With this petrol powertrain, Tata could establish a lower price point and boost sales. Highlight features include ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, an ADAS suite and a premium interior. We hope Tata works more towards upcoming Safari’s rear seat entertainment as well. Launch is possible by the end of this year.

